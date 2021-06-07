Reflecting on one year of ‘Mad or nah?’
A year ago, Tamara Russell, aka P.O.C., pitched WHYY News on a woman-on-the-street interview series entitled “Mad or nah?”
It was hip and fast-paced, with layered sounds and unvarnished voices. It sounded like a Philadelphia typically unheard on 90.9FM.
This month, P.O.C., a partner in WHYY’s News and Information Community Exchange, celebrates the series’ one-year milestone and the 16 episodes P.O.C. has produced.
In this video, WHYY’s managing editor for Community and Engagement Christopher “Flood the Drummer” Norris and WHYY’s community outreach organizer Eric Marsh, who manages the day-to-day of N.I.C.E., talk with P.O.C. about the series’ impact on communities, how N.I.C.E. has changed her life, and the future of journalism.
