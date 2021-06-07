Mad or nah? N.I.C.E. Stories

Reflecting on one year of ‘Mad or nah?’

A year ago, Tamara Russell, aka P.O.C., pitched WHYY News on a woman-on-the-street interview series entitled “Mad or nah?”

It was hip and fast-paced, with layered sounds and unvarnished voices. It sounded like a Philadelphia typically unheard on 90.9FM.

Related Content

This month, P.O.C., a partner in WHYY’s News and Information Community Exchange, celebrates the series’ one-year milestone and the 16 episodes P.O.C. has produced.

In this video, WHYY’s managing editor for Community and Engagement Christopher “Flood the Drummer” Norris and WHYY’s community outreach organizer Eric Marsh, who manages the day-to-day of N.I.C.E., talk with P.O.C. about the series’ impact on communities, how N.I.C.E. has changed her life, and the future of journalism.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

Part of the series

Mad or nah?

‘Mad or Nah?’ is an original woman-on-the-street interview series from Revive Radio that asks Philadelphians about issues impacting their everyday life.

View the series

Part of the series

You may also like

About Chris Norris

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate