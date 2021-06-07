This month, P.O.C., a partner in WHYY’s News and Information Community Exchange, celebrates the series’ one-year milestone and the 16 episodes P.O.C. has produced.

In this video, WHYY’s managing editor for Community and Engagement Christopher “Flood the Drummer” Norris and WHYY’s community outreach organizer Eric Marsh, who manages the day-to-day of N.I.C.E., talk with P.O.C. about the series’ impact on communities, how N.I.C.E. has changed her life, and the future of journalism.