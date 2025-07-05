Philly’s Betsy Ross House celebrates the Fourth of July with Patriotic Pets Parade

The third year of the parade and costume competition saw three noncanine contestants, including a snake and a giant rabbit.

Two Yorkshire terriers wearing American-themed costumes sit on the edge of a fountain

Yorkshire terrier twins Lilo and Stitch won Best in Show at the third annual Patriotic Pet Parade at the Betsy Ross House, part of Philadelphia's July Fourth celebrations. (Nick Kariuki/Billy Penn)

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Betsy Ross House kicked off its Fourth of July celebrations with its Patriotic Pet Parade, inviting Old City and Philly residents to show off their furry — and some scaly — friends.

Nearly 30 pets took over the Betsy Ross Courtyard to compete in categories such as “best dressed,” “crowd favorite” and “most patriotic pet.”

“Of course Flag Day is important to us, but this truly is my favorite day of the year, because it’s so much fun,” said Lisa Acker Moulder, director of the Betsy Ross House.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
A woman dressed in 18th century garb holds a ball python
Betsy Ross interpreter Nina Gold poses with ball python Wadsworth Longfellow at the Betsy Ross House’s third annual Patriotic Pet Parade. (Nick Kariuki/Billy Penn)

The judges donned costumes, posing as Betsy Ross herself, music and film director Jeff Winner and Old City street saxophonist David Puryear.

A person holds a bearded dragon
Bearded dragon, Ozzy, takes a nap ahead of the the Patriotic Pet Parade at the Betsy Ross House on July 4, 2025. (Nick Kariuki/Billy Penn)

Last year, there was only one contestant that wasn’t a dog: a turtle. This year, there were three non-canine contestants: Ozzy the bearded dragon, Ophelia the giant Flemish rabbit and Wadsworth Longfellow the ball python.

Related Content

Claire Khoury, who brought Wadsworth — and her sister Jenny, a chihuahua mix — said it was important to show everyone at the event that snakes can be friendly too.

A woman poses with her ball python
Claire Khoury poses with her ball python Wadsworth Longfellow and chihuahua mix Jenny at the Betsy Ross House’s third annual Patriotic Pet Parade. (Nick Kariuki/Billy Penn)

“She’s so sweet and relaxed and I think she really changes people’s minds about snakes,” she said. “They think that they’re aggressive and scary, but then they look at her and they’re like, ‘Oh my god, she’s like a puppy dog.’”

A child goes to pet a ball python on a woman's neck
Claire Khoury poses and her ball python Wadsworth make friends at the Patriotic Pet Parade at the Betsy Ross House on July 4, 2025. (Nick Kariuki/Billy Penn)

Among the winners were Yorkshire Terrier twins Lilo and Stitch, who won Best in Show. Their owner, Jacqueline, is a fashion designer and said that the pair were already well-prepared for the competition.

“The X-factor’s definitely that they’re very calm, collected, and used to being doggy models,” she said.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
  • A woman holds her bearded dragon
    Emma Caplan poses with her bearded dragon, Ozzy, at the the Patriotic Pet Parade at the Betsy Ross House on July 4, 2025. (Nick Kariuki/Billy Penn)
  • A girl holds a chihuahua mix
    Hanna Kimm and her rescue chihuahua mix, Pudding, participate in the Patriotic Pet Parade at the Betsy Ross House on July 4, 2025. (Nick Kariuki/Billy Penn)
  • A woman holds two dogs on a leash that are wearing American-themed costumes
    American Bully Liberty Bell has some fun with owner Bridget Konczyk ahead of the Patriotic Pet Parade at the Betsy Ross House. (Nick Kariuki/Billy Penn)
  • A person holds a bearded dragon
    Bearded dragon, Ozzy, takes a nap ahead of the the Patriotic Pet Parade at the Betsy Ross House on July 4, 2025. (Nick Kariuki/Billy Penn)
  • A pug wearing a bowler cap
    Lulu the pug was dressed as Abraham Lincoln for the Patriotic Pet Parade at the Betsy Ross House. (Nick Kariuki/Billy Penn)
  • A man dressed as Captain America and his dog
    Michael Penzel and Lunabelle wore matching outifits for the Patriotic Pet Parade at the Betsy Ross House on July 4, 2025. (Nick Kariuki/Billy Penn)

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Nick Kariuki

Read more
Nick Kariuki headshot

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate