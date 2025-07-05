From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Betsy Ross House kicked off its Fourth of July celebrations with its Patriotic Pet Parade, inviting Old City and Philly residents to show off their furry — and some scaly — friends.

Nearly 30 pets took over the Betsy Ross Courtyard to compete in categories such as “best dressed,” “crowd favorite” and “most patriotic pet.”

“Of course Flag Day is important to us, but this truly is my favorite day of the year, because it’s so much fun,” said Lisa Acker Moulder, director of the Betsy Ross House.

The judges donned costumes, posing as Betsy Ross herself, music and film director Jeff Winner and Old City street saxophonist David Puryear.

Last year, there was only one contestant that wasn’t a dog: a turtle. This year, there were three non-canine contestants: Ozzy the bearded dragon, Ophelia the giant Flemish rabbit and Wadsworth Longfellow the ball python.