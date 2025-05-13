From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A decades-old tradition in Whitemarsh Township won’t be happening this year.

The Whitemarsh Township Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to cancel its annual Fourth of July parade along Germantown Pike, citing numerous safety and security concerns.

“Safety is, and always will be, our top priority,” Board of Supervisors Chair Jacy Toll said at Thursday’s public meeting. “That is not a cliché here in Whitemarsh. We say it and we mean it.”

There is no explicit threat facing the 14-square-mile town of nearly 20,000 residents, but rather a collection of concerns — including domestic terrorism.

The Whitemarsh Township Police Department and Office of Emergency Management conducted a safety review and concluded the parade presented too much of a risk. Police Chief Christopher Ward released a letter Saturday, citing recent acts of violence at public events in Chicago, New Orleans and Vancouver. In New Orleans and Vancouver, attackers rammed vehicles into crowds of people.

“The Chief of Police in Vancouver went on international news coverage to describe how he never thought that this could happen in Vancouver and how it was the worst day of his life,” Ward wrote. “While we all want to believe that this could never happen in Whitemarsh, I do not want to be the next Chief of Police that has to make that statement.”

Whitemarsh explored the costs to adequately secure the parade and fulfill safety requirements, but officials found the price to be “far more than than the township is able to afford.” Ward, a 36-year veteran of the force, told WHYY News the decision has cost him sleep.

“I know there’s no credible threat, but there was no credible threat anywhere else,” Ward said.

As a lifelong resident, Ward knows the decision is painful.

“We don’t take this responsibility lightly,” Ward said. “I can honestly say I don’t like this decision. It doesn’t make me happy — my childhood, my memories and all that. But unfortunately, I’m in a position where sometimes I have to give advice, make decisions that aren’t the popular decisions, but they’re the right decisions.”