Whitemarsh cancels Fourth of July parade over security concerns
There is no definitive threat facing the Montgomery County township. Township officials cited tragedies in New Orleans and Vancouver. Residents aren’t happy.Listen 1:02
A decades-old tradition in Whitemarsh Township won’t be happening this year.
The Whitemarsh Township Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to cancel its annual Fourth of July parade along Germantown Pike, citing numerous safety and security concerns.
“Safety is, and always will be, our top priority,” Board of Supervisors Chair Jacy Toll said at Thursday’s public meeting. “That is not a cliché here in Whitemarsh. We say it and we mean it.”
There is no explicit threat facing the 14-square-mile town of nearly 20,000 residents, but rather a collection of concerns — including domestic terrorism.
The Whitemarsh Township Police Department and Office of Emergency Management conducted a safety review and concluded the parade presented too much of a risk. Police Chief Christopher Ward released a letter Saturday, citing recent acts of violence at public events in Chicago, New Orleans and Vancouver. In New Orleans and Vancouver, attackers rammed vehicles into crowds of people.
“The Chief of Police in Vancouver went on international news coverage to describe how he never thought that this could happen in Vancouver and how it was the worst day of his life,” Ward wrote. “While we all want to believe that this could never happen in Whitemarsh, I do not want to be the next Chief of Police that has to make that statement.”
Whitemarsh explored the costs to adequately secure the parade and fulfill safety requirements, but officials found the price to be “far more than than the township is able to afford.” Ward, a 36-year veteran of the force, told WHYY News the decision has cost him sleep.
“I know there’s no credible threat, but there was no credible threat anywhere else,” Ward said.
As a lifelong resident, Ward knows the decision is painful.
“We don’t take this responsibility lightly,” Ward said. “I can honestly say I don’t like this decision. It doesn’t make me happy — my childhood, my memories and all that. But unfortunately, I’m in a position where sometimes I have to give advice, make decisions that aren’t the popular decisions, but they’re the right decisions.”
However, the decision to axe tradition in the name of safety has left many residents feeling angry and upset. Community members drafted a petition, urging township officials to reconsider.
Eileen DiTore, 48, has been living in Whitemarsh for close to two decades, and the parade has been a source of “Wonder Years”-esque nostalgia. DiTore and her family can count on one hand the times they’ve missed the parade. She viewed it as a valuable opportunity to reconnect with friends. One of her sons got to participate in the fair last year as a cop camp cadet.
“It doesn’t last long, but it’s just a great day for our family anyway, every year,” she said. “We look forward to it.”
The preschool teacher found out online about the township scrapping parade plans after her shift Friday. DiTore is usually keyed into Whitemarsh communications via her email. She never received anything regarding the decision-making process. DiTore said while she’s appreciative of the safety concerns, she believes the township skipped a few crucial steps.
“We were just disappointed, hoping that the township itself and the supervisors would maybe help think of an alternative or a fundraising effort,” she said. “It just seemed like there was a lack of transparency with reaching out to the community because it’s such an important event to so many people.”
Instead of staying home, DiTore anticipates her family will attend the Oreland Parade in nearby Springfield Township or the annual Soap Box Derby in Conshohocken.
When asked what this year’s cancellation means for future parades in Whitemarsh, Ward was noncommittal.
“That’s what we’re researching now and that would not be my decision,” Ward said. “The decision would be that of the Board of Supervisors.”
