From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This year’s Welcome America concert on the Fourth of July will feature a headlining performance by LL Cool J. Mayor Cherelle Parker said the concert will have a homegrown opening act.

“We will kick it off with an appearance by Philly’s own Jazmine Sullivan,” Parker said as she announced details of the city’s more than two-weeklong celebration Tuesday morning.

“Jazmine is a hometown hero. She has won two Grammy Awards, Billboard Women in Music Award, and two BET Awards over the course of her career. And in 2022, Time [magazine] placed her on their list of the 100 most influential people,” Parker added.

The festivities get underway June 19 with a Juneteenth Block Party at the African American Museum in Philadelphia. On June 20, the Kidchella festival will be held at Smith Memorial Playground featuring events for young people.

On Saturday, June 21, the Avenue of the Arts Block Party will happen at South Broad and Spruce streets.

A new event at the stadium complex in South Philly will happen June 22. A “For the Fans” block party will be held after the FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus FC and Wydad AC and a Phillies game.

On June 24, a pool party will happen at Cherashore Pool on W. Olney Avenue.

Vet Fest is another new event for those who have served the United States. That will be held June 25 in City Hall Courtyard.

June 26 is the return of a Philly favorite: Wawa Hoagie Day. Free sandwiches will be given out starting at noon at Independence Mall while supplies last.

Marvin Sapp will headline the Gospel on Independence concert on Independence Mall.