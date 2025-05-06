LL Cool J to headline Philly’s Fourth of July celebration
The Welcome America celebration is Philadelphia’s 16-day festival from Juneteenth until Independence Day.
This year’s Welcome America concert on the Fourth of July will feature a headlining performance by LL Cool J. Mayor Cherelle Parker said the concert will have a homegrown opening act.
“We will kick it off with an appearance by Philly’s own Jazmine Sullivan,” Parker said as she announced details of the city’s more than two-weeklong celebration Tuesday morning.
“Jazmine is a hometown hero. She has won two Grammy Awards, Billboard Women in Music Award, and two BET Awards over the course of her career. And in 2022, Time [magazine] placed her on their list of the 100 most influential people,” Parker added.
The festivities get underway June 19 with a Juneteenth Block Party at the African American Museum in Philadelphia. On June 20, the Kidchella festival will be held at Smith Memorial Playground featuring events for young people.
On Saturday, June 21, the Avenue of the Arts Block Party will happen at South Broad and Spruce streets.
A new event at the stadium complex in South Philly will happen June 22. A “For the Fans” block party will be held after the FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus FC and Wydad AC and a Phillies game.
On June 24, a pool party will happen at Cherashore Pool on W. Olney Avenue.
Vet Fest is another new event for those who have served the United States. That will be held June 25 in City Hall Courtyard.
June 26 is the return of a Philly favorite: Wawa Hoagie Day. Free sandwiches will be given out starting at noon at Independence Mall while supplies last.
Marvin Sapp will headline the Gospel on Independence concert on Independence Mall.
On July 28, Concillio’s Hispanic Fiesta at Love Park featuring Ivy Queen will add a distinctive Spanish flair to the festivities.
Black Music Month will be honored June 29 at the Dell Music Center.
On June 30, many of the city’s cultural museums will offer free admission.
Homegrown Hollywood star Will Smith will be seen on the big screen on a July 1 outdoor movie screening of “Independence Day” at Independence Hall. Earlier this year, Mayor Parker asked the multitalented performer to perform in the 2026 celebration on the Parkway.
The “Red, White and Blue To-Do” celebration will be held July 2 at various locations with a Salute to Service featuring the United States Army Field Band taking the stage at Independence Hall.
The Philly Pops make their grand return July 3 as the No Name Pops officially change their name back to the Philly Pops, after the family of the late Peter Nero granted the group the rights to use the “Philly Pops” name.
Traditional ceremonies and a concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will wrap up the celebration on the Fourth of July, including the Celebration of Freedom ceremony at Independence Hall.
More information can be found at welcomeamerica.com.
