Wawa Welcome America releases schedule, will include 6 nights of fireworks
Wawa Welcome America returns with 16 days of events, six nights of fireworks, an expanded July 3 parade and citywide celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary.
Wawa Welcome America is gearing up for America’s semiquincentennial celebrations with 16 days of events this summer.
6 nights of fireworks
For the first time, the festival will feature six nights of fireworks at the following events:
- June 20-21: Event details to be announced
- June 25: Celebration of Black Music Month at the Dell Music Center
- June 26: Kidchella Music Festival at Smith Memorial Playground
- June 27: Waterfront Concert at Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest
- July 4: Concert on Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Changes to parade route
For 2026, the Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade will feature 250 elements representing 50 U.S. states and its territories. All 52 Miss America state and territory titleholders will also be featured during the event.
The parade’s route will also be expanded, beginning at Fifth and Chestnut streets and passing Independence Hall, before continuing down Market Street, circling City Hall and traveling along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway around Logan Circle. It will then return toward City Hall on Market Street before concluding at Broad and Chestnut streets.
The parade will also include 50 marching bands, 13 floats, military elements, special units and historical elements. It will start at 11 a.m. on July 3.
Many annual Welcome America events will return in 2026, including the Juneteenth Block Party, Concilio’s Annual Hispanic Fiesta, Wawa Hoagie Day, Gospel on Independence, Free Museum Days and Pops on Independence.
The full slate of events can be found here.
Philadelphia is preparing for multiple major events next year for America’s 250th birthday, including the FIFA World Cup, which is expected to bring 500,000 visitors and have a $770 million impact on the local economy.
Philadelphia will also host the MLB All-Star Game, the PGA Championship and the first and second rounds of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.
