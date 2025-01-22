From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

At the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia, actors portraying Ross are busily sewing bedclothes for a doll-sized version of George Washington’s canopy bed.

They are bringing to life evidence that suggests Ross may have, indeed, sewn the first Stars and Stripes national flag.

Historians have backed away from the claim that Ross sewed the first American flag in 1776 at her upholstery shop on Arch Street, for lack of concrete documentation. The story was put forth in the 19th century by her descendants with little supporting evidence.

But recently discovered documents show Ross had previous business dealings with George Washington, setting up their future relationship. In 1774, she outfitted one of his bedrooms at Mount Vernon with bedding and curtains.

“This finding was really exciting for us because some of the people who are doubtful about whether or not Betsy Ross stitched the first American flag, one of the things they cite is: Why would George Washington go to Betsy Ross of all people?’” said Lisa Acker Moulder, director of the Betsy Ross House.

“Now we have some evidence that she’d done work for him in the past,” she said. “And it was a big job.”

In 2014, researchers from Mount Vernon found an accounting ledger at The Huntington Library in Los Angeles showing that while Washington was in Philadelphia for the First Continental Congress in 1774, he hired Betsy and her husband John Ross to outfit what is now called the Chintz Room, named after the brightly printed fabric that was popular at the time.