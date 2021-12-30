What: Live performance

Live performance Where: The Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St.

The Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St. When: Thursday, Dec. 30, 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30, 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. How much: Thursday, $37, Friday, $65

It’s been called ingenious, invigorating, and fresh, but it appears that STOMP is just full-out fun. The exuberant musical’s eight-person troupe eschews traditional percussion instruments for poles, garbage cans, hubcaps, Zippo lighters, and more for a stage show that is as unique as it is entertaining. And it’s recommended for all ages, so it can be a family outing.

If staying in to celebrate 2022 is appealing to you with COVID cases increasing or you’re just too tired to go out after a challenging year, we can relate. Fortunately, there’s a full slate of virtual New Year’s Eve events and many are free and require limited dressing up, if any. You can choose from presentations including online healing for pet anxiety (all those fireworks!), restorative yoga and meditation, a reflective New Year’s Eve meditation, a family pajama paint, and a trans variety show.

What: New Year’s Eve events

New Year’s Eve events Where: Online, various

Online, various When: Friday, Dec. 31, various times

Friday, Dec. 31, various times How much: Various

Betsy Ross was born on New Year’s Day — 270 years ago. The Betsy Ross House is celebrating the occasion with games, activities, and even free goodie bags for participants. The celebration ends at 4 p.m., but the house is open until 5 p.m., so plan accordingly.

What: Seasonal celebration

Seasonal celebration Where: Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch St.

Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch St. When: Friday, Dec. 31, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free with museum admission — adults $7, children, seniors, military, students $6

The USS New Jersey is the most decorated battleship in the Navy’s history, serving in three active wars and the Cold War, as well as conflicts in the Middle East. It’s no longer in military service, but has become a popular South Jersey attraction. This New Year’s Eve, the battleship crew will launch fireworks as part of their holiday celebrations that extend into New Year’s Day. The two days offer fireworks shows at 6 p.m. and midnight on New Year’s Eve, and at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day. There are some available entry times left, but heads up: They’re selling out quickly!

What: Seasonal celebration and fireworks display

Seasonal celebration and fireworks display Where: Battleship New Jersey, 100 Clinton St., Camden, N.J.

Battleship New Jersey, 100 Clinton St., Camden, N.J. When: Friday, Dec. 31, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: $10

Ice skating always brings back memories of good friends, good music, and hot chocolate clutched in mittened hands while taking breaks on benches around the rink. Or is that just us? You can make similar memories at the Delco pop-up rink, Flight On Ice, which is hosting day and evening skate parties on New Year’s Eve. The first, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., includes character skates with superheroes and fairy-tale faves, a ball drop, mocktinis, and more; the second is geared to teens and adults with Schaffer Sound DJs providing the playlist.

What: New Year’s celebration

New Year’s celebration Where: Energy Transfer Veterans Memorial Rink, 4901 West Chester Pike, Edgmont, Pa.

Energy Transfer Veterans Memorial Rink, 4901 West Chester Pike, Edgmont, Pa. When: Friday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. How much: $12 skating admission, $15 rentals

2022 Mummer’s Parade

Yes, the Mummer’s Parade has courted its fair share of controversy. After 2019’s blackface scandal, even Mayor Kenney said it had run its course. But after 122 years, it appears the Mummer’s Parade may be ready to evolve. This will be the first time it’s officially being held since the pandemic began. As with all things this season shadowed by the omicron variant, protecting yourself and others is a priority. Here are more details on the parade, including parking restrictions and street closures, as well as COVID protocols.

What: New Year’s Day celebration

New Year’s Day celebration Where: Starts at City Hall, 15th and Market streets and heads to Broad and Washington streets

Starts at City Hall, 15th and Market streets and heads to Broad and Washington streets When: 9 a.m. start

9 a.m. start How much: Free

Aspiring Misty Copelands, here is your chance: The Chocolate Ballerina company, founded by Chanel Holland in 2017, is looking for some advanced dancers, or Prima Ballerina Assoultas, to join the company. Dancers must have three years experience, with at least one year’s experience on pointe and in acrobatics, and have a professional resume and headshot to audition. Dancers must wear a mask and provide a vaccination card. Pre-registration is required and must be completed by Saturday, Jan. 1.

What: Dance company auditions

Dance company auditions Where: Equilibrium Dance Academy, 1802 S. Broad St.

Equilibrium Dance Academy, 1802 S. Broad St. When: Sunday, Jan. 2, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2, 1 p.m. How much: Free, with registration

