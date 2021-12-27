Mummers Parade 2022: Parking restrictions and road closures

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Some parking restrictions for the 2022 Mummers Parade will go into effect on Monday.

Parking is prohibited starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27 through 6 p.m on Sunday, Jan. 2, on the east side of 15th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square.

The following road closures and parking restrictions will go into effect later this week:

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Two eastbound travel lanes on 15th Street will be closed from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square starting 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28 through 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2 for equipment load-in and staging. 15th Street may be closed completely for short intervals during this timeframe.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Parking is prohibited from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29 through 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, on the west side of 15th Street from Arch Street to Ranstead Street. Street/sidewalk vendors will not be permitted to park in this area during this timeframe.

Thursday, Dec. 30

15th Street will be closed to southbound traffic at John F. Kennedy Boulevard on Dec. 30, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Noon) for equipment delivery and setup.

Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

Parking is prohibited on the following streets from 4 a.m. on Dec. 31 through 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1:

Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street (both sides)

John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper Street to 20th Street (both sides)

15th Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street from 10 a.m. on Dec. 31 through 7 a.m. on Jan. 2.

Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 15th Street to 16th Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021. At 3 p.m., Market Street will re-open and traffic will be permitted to travel eastbound on Market Street to 15th Street and continue southbound on 15th Street.