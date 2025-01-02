From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphians launched into the new year by participating in the more than a century-old Mummers Parade tradition. Performers in dazzling costumes wished smiling spectators well along the parade route Wednesday morning.

After the different groups performed for judges at City Hall, they raucously launched down South Broad Street, shaking hands and handing out beads and at times, their sequined parasols to spectators. The performers aimed to rally the spirits of parade goers for the year to come.

Sandy Stoddart made the trip from her home in Richmond, Virginia to watch the parade. Stoddart said she grew up watching the Mummers on TV with her family in Lancaster, Pa.

“It’s the friendliest, happiest place,” she said, adding her hopes for the new year. “Because I’m kind of a senior, I’m hoping for a good, healthy year for all.”

From just outside Philly, Javier Medina came to the parade to watch his stepson perform as a shark in a comic brigade.

“It’s nice to see the creativity and all the work that goes into it and you just never know what they’re going to come up with,” he said.

Sage O’Connor, a Drexel senior studying finance, convinced her family to attend.

“We have seen a lot of fun nonsense and it is just brightening our day,” O’Connor said.

Her mom, Melissa O’Connor, said she found the excitement of the parade contagious.

“Great weather, great atmosphere and fun to see everyone having fun,” she said.