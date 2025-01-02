Scenes from the 2025 Mummers Parade in Philadelphia

Performers in dazzling costumes wished smiling spectators well along the parade route Wednesday morning.

  • A Mummers Parade club performs as zombies in Philadelphia on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

    A Mummers Parade club performs as zombies in Philadelphia on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

  • Parade workers move confetti with leaf blowers and pick up discarded cannons at the Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

    Parade workers move confetti with leaf blowers and pick up discarded cannons at the Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

  • Marchers in the Mummers Parade don elaborate costumes to ring in the New Year, Jan. 1, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

    Marchers in the Mummers Parade don elaborate costumes to ring in the New Year, Jan. 1, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

  • A Mummers Parade club performs as zombies in Philadelphia on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

    A Mummers Parade club performs as zombies in Philadelphia on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

  • A Mummer urinates on a dumpster in Center City, Philadelphia on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

    A Mummer urinates on a dumpster in Center City, Philadelphia on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

  • A Mummers Parade club dons a space theme that includes drones on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

    A Mummers Parade club dons a space theme that includes drones on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

  • A Mummer is dressed as Dot Matrix on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

    A Mummer is dressed as Dot Matrix on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

  • Confetti falls on Mummers at the 2025 New Years Day parade in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

    Confetti falls on Mummers at the 2025 New Years Day parade in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

  • Mummers Parade spectators wave to performers on the first day. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

    Mummers Parade spectators wave to performers on the first day. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

  • Mummers help ring in the New Year in Philadelphia at the 2025 Mummers Parade. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

    Mummers help ring in the New Year in Philadelphia at the 2025 Mummers Parade. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

  • A Mummers Club marches in the 2025 parade with a marionette theme, on Jan. 1, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

    A Mummers Club marches in the 2025 parade with a marionette theme, on Jan. 1, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

  • Mummers that march in the parade are known for their golden shoes. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

    Mummers that march in the parade are known for their golden shoes. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

  • A golden Mummers Parade club rings in the New Year on Jan. 1, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

    A golden Mummers Parade club rings in the New Year on Jan. 1, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

  • A Mummers Parade club performs “Visions of Asia” on the first day. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

    A Mummers Parade club performs “Visions of Asia” on the first day. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

  • Mummers give a nod to the Tim Burton film Beetlejuice at the 2025 Mummers Parade in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

    Mummers give a nod to the Tim Burton film Beetlejuice at the 2025 Mummers Parade in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

  • Mummers take a dance with the devil in Philadelphia on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

    Mummers take a dance with the devil in Philadelphia on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

  • Mummers spray paint their shoes gold at the 2025 parade in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

    Mummers spray paint their shoes gold at the 2025 parade in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

  • Mummers of all ages helped celebrate the New Year in Philadelphia on Jan. 1, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

    Mummers of all ages helped celebrate the New Year in Philadelphia on Jan. 1, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

  • A sea of Phillie Phanatics march towards City Hall during the Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

    A sea of Phillie Phanatics march towards City Hall during the Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphians launched into the new year by participating in the more than a century-old Mummers Parade tradition. Performers in dazzling costumes wished smiling spectators well along the parade route Wednesday morning.

After the different groups performed for judges at City Hall, they raucously launched down South Broad Street, shaking hands and handing out beads and at times, their sequined parasols to spectators. The performers aimed to rally the spirits of parade goers for the year to come.

Sandy Stoddart made the trip from her home in Richmond, Virginia to watch the parade. Stoddart said she grew up watching the Mummers on TV with her family in Lancaster, Pa.

“It’s the friendliest, happiest place,” she said, adding her hopes for the new year. “Because I’m kind of a senior, I’m hoping for a good, healthy year for all.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

From just outside Philly, Javier Medina came to the parade to watch his stepson perform as a shark in a comic brigade.

“It’s nice to see the creativity and all the work that goes into it and you just never know what they’re going to come up with,” he said.

Sage O’Connor, a Drexel senior studying finance, convinced her family to attend.

“We have seen a lot of fun nonsense and it is just brightening our day,” O’Connor said.

Her mom, Melissa O’Connor, said she found the excitement of the parade contagious.

“Great weather, great atmosphere and fun to see everyone having fun,” she said.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Kimberly Paynter

Read more
Kimberly Paynter holds up a camera

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate