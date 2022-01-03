As Mummers Parade returns to mark 2022, Philadelphians hopeful for the new year

The Mummers Parade returned to Philadelphia Sunday — one day after it had been postponed because of rain and one year after the 2021 parade was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the pandemic rages on, thousands of people flocked to Broad Street in Center City on Sunday to strut in one of the longest running and controversial celebrations in the city’s history. It was also the first year participants needed to show they had undergone sensitivity training, the city’s response to previous incidents of racism, sexism, and transphobia in an effort to preserve the parade as a New Year’s tradition unique to Philadelphia.

On an uncharacteristically warm January day, some in the smaller-than-usual crowd of parade-goers said there is much to look forward to in 2022.

“I’m not used to coming out to the Mummers Parade in 60 degree weather, but I’m a Philadelphian, born and raised,” said John McGonigal, of Philadelphia. “The Mummers Parade has always been in my blood.

“It’s a good feeling,” he added. “The camaraderie down here is always amazing. And this shows what the City of Brotherly Love is really about.”