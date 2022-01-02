N.J. first lady tests positive for COVID-19, is asymptomatic

    • January 2, 2022
New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy has tested positive for COVID-19, the governor's office announced Sunday. (6abc)

New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy has tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office announced Sunday.

According to a statement released by the office, she tested positive on a rapid antigen test, and is asymptomatic.

Governor Murphy and the rest of the family have tested negative, and they will continue to test regularly in the coming days.

The Governor and First Lady tested themselves after a recent known non-family contact in their home.

Both the Governor and First Lady are vaccinated and boosted, and say they have exercised caution whenever possible, including double masking.

