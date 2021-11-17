Mummers Parade will be back on Broad Street New Year’s Day

Organizers want to make sure no one is offended, especially by the comics, who perform skits spoofing the news of the past year.

“They understand that this is a big picture to make sure that we stand for everybody,” Squilla said. “We can’t say one division does this or another division does that. So, I think we as members got to stand together and do the right thing and I think training is part of that.”

“The origin of the Mummers Parade has its roots in some of Philadelphia’s immigrant communities,” said Jessica Mazzone with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. “Our members are committed to showcasing performances that are family friendly and welcoming to all who attend.”

Parks Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell said the parade draws tens of thousands of people to the city each year. She encouraged visitors to book hotel rooms now, and to head to the Independence Visitors Center in Old City to buy tickets to sit in the grandstands. As usual, the event will also be broadcast on WPHL-TV 17 in Philadelphia.

“The musicianship and spectacular costumes and that Philly brand of pageantry all come together to deliver something unique to spectators each year,” she said.