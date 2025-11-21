Mummers announce their 125th parade on New Year’s Day

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On his announcement of the 125th Mummers Parade, coming bright and early Jan. 1, 2026, Sam Regalbuto, president of the string band association, reminded Philadelphians that Mummery predates the city’s officially sanctioned parade by at least a century.

“We date back to the early 1800s,” Regalbuto said. “The city saw back then what the Mummers meant to the community and the people of Philadelphia, and made it official.”

The Mummers will step off at 9 a.m. New Year’s Day at City Hall, parading south down Broad Street to Washington Avenue. The procession of fancies, string bands, wenches and comics is expected to involve about 10,000 participants, lasting until 5 p.m.