‘Going to be a mosh pit’: Mummers kick off 2021 with ‘protest’ through South Philly

For the first time in decades, the new year has dawned in Philadelphia without a formal Mummer’s Parade to accompany it.

Mayor Jim Kenney canceled the parade in July out of concern about the pandemic. Rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths are now far higher in the city compared to the summer, and parade leaders are cooperating with the city and urging people to stay home.

Still, thousands of people say they plan to go to a Mummer’s March in South Philadelphia on Friday anyway for what they are saying is not a “parade,” but a protest.

2,900 people said they are participating in a “Mummers/New Year’s Day Peaceful Protest Against Mayor Kenney” on Facebook, with another 8,500 expressing interest. The event is styled as such to give it the constitutional cover of the First Amendment, which protects the right to free speech and assembly.

“It should go without saying that everyone will be on 2nd Street New Years Day, strutting their best, to peacefully protest his administration in true, centuries old fashion, as we usually do every New Years,” the event description reads.