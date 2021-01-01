‘Going to be a mosh pit’: Mummers kick off 2021 with ‘protest’ through South Philly
For the first time in decades, the new year has dawned in Philadelphia without a formal Mummer’s Parade to accompany it.
Mayor Jim Kenney canceled the parade in July out of concern about the pandemic. Rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths are now far higher in the city compared to the summer, and parade leaders are cooperating with the city and urging people to stay home.
Still, thousands of people say they plan to go to a Mummer’s March in South Philadelphia on Friday anyway for what they are saying is not a “parade,” but a protest.
2,900 people said they are participating in a “Mummers/New Year’s Day Peaceful Protest Against Mayor Kenney” on Facebook, with another 8,500 expressing interest. The event is styled as such to give it the constitutional cover of the First Amendment, which protects the right to free speech and assembly.
“It should go without saying that everyone will be on 2nd Street New Years Day, strutting their best, to peacefully protest his administration in true, centuries old fashion, as we usually do every New Years,” the event description reads.
City of Philadelphia spokesperson Lauren Cox said in a statement that officials are hoping the severity of the pandemic convinces people to stay home. But if Mummers do gather, city policy is to avoid confrontations over violating COVID-19 emergency orders if possible.
“However, the Philadelphia Police Department is also prepared to enforce existing Philadelphia laws when public safety is threatened,” Cox said.
Historically, attempts to cancel the Mummers parade have not gone well. The first two attempts to do so were in 1919 (due to WWI) and in 1934 (due to the Great Depression) the Inquirer reported recently. In both of those years, Mummers still took to the streets to celebrate.
Michael McGrail, a longtime mummer with a flair for parade day gimmicks, said he does not expect the threat of police enforcement to deter many who are planning to come out.
McGrail is planning to spend the day patrolling South Philly’s 2nd street, traditionally the nexus of post-parade revelry, giving out hand sanitizer.
“It’s pretty much going to be a mosh pit,” he said.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
