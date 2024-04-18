Earth Day is Monday, but Philly has several events scheduled in honor of the worldwide event this weekend. Franklin Square’s Earth Day Celebration Weekend starts Saturday and goes through Monday, while both EcoFest at Belmont Mansion and Spring Fest at Bartram’s Garden offer activities and information on sustainability and climate change. Musicians in town this weekend come from a variety of sensibilities and genres — from Puerto Rican reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny heading to the Wells Fargo arena on Friday night to tributes to Rick James, Peter Nero and Motown happening at venues throughout the city.

New Jersey | Delaware | Special Events | Arts & Culture | Outdoors | Kids | Wellness | Music

New Jersey

The Pine Barons Chorus Presents: It’s The Music That Brings Us Together

Where: Mainstage Center for the Arts, 27 S. Black Horse Pike, Blackwood, N.J.

Mainstage Center for the Arts, 27 S. Black Horse Pike, Blackwood, N.J. When: Saturday, April 20, 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 20, 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m. How much: $10 – $20, children under 6 free

For the past 75 years, the Pine Barons Chorus has entertained audiences throughout the Delaware Valley. The Cherry Hill Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society brings together more than 40 vocalists from a variety of backgrounds for music and fellowship. Their spring concert happens on the campus of Camden County College Saturday.

4/20 Munchie Madness

Where: Nunzio by Chef Michael DeLone, 706 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, N.J.

Nunzio by Chef Michael DeLone, 706 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, N.J. When: Saturday, April 20, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 20, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. How much: $120 per person

If you can appreciate the significance of 4/20 Day you have found your ultimate dining experience. Chef Micheal DeLone is hosting 420 Munchie Madness, a curated dining event including four courses paired with a cannabis or THC-infused drink. As the borough of Collingswood has been a dry town since 1873 (no bars, no alcohol served), it’s one way to “enhance” your date night.

Delaware

The Flatlanders

What happens to a couple when they’re stuck in a rental home in the Poconos during a blizzard? That’s the premise of “The Flatlanders,” the latest production of the Delaware Theatre Company and 1812 Productions. One thing we do know is that there will be laughs, as the play is billed as a “comedic romp.” Penned by Bruce Graham, if “The Flatlanders” feels eerily authentic, it’s because it stars three-time Barrymore award winner Jen Childs as Ronnie and her real-life husband Scott Greer as Michael.

Special Events

International Day of Monuments & Sites

Where: Multiple venues

Multiple venues When: Thursday, April 18

Thursday, April 18 How much: Free – various prices

On Thursday, the International Day of Monuments & Sites is celebrated globally to bring more attention to monuments and other cultural places. In partnership with Global Philadelphia, participating venues among the city’s 67 national historic landmarks will open their doors for free tours and other events to commemorate the day.

StrEAT Festival

Where: Main Street, Manayunk

Main Street, Manayunk When: Sunday, April 21, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 21, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

The summer food festival season opens with Manayunk’s annual StrEAT Festival, which brings a combination of food trucks, vendors, local restaurants and live music to Main Street. Food choices range from the ubiquitous cheesesteak to empanadas, though the Bacon On A Stick, and That’s It sounds intriguing. Our recommendation: Bring a full wallet and an empty stomach.

Spring Fest

Where: Bartram’s Garden, 5400 Lindbergh Blvd.

Bartram’s Garden, 5400 Lindbergh Blvd. When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. How much: Free

Bartram’s Garden hosts the annual Spring Fest, celebrating the season and the upcoming Earth Day with guided tours, a vendor marketplace, community organizations on-site, a seed exchange, discussions and workshops. You can also buy plants, vegetables and herbs grown right in their nursery.

World Circus Day

Where: Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, 6452 Greene St.

Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, 6452 Greene St. When: Saturday, April 20

Saturday, April 20 How much: Free and up

If you’ve ever considered running away to join the circus, you don’t have to go too far on World Circus Day. The Philadelphia School of Circus Arts hosts its annual celebration which includes free (already sold-out) and paid classes, workshops and demonstrations in the circus arts. At day’s end, PSCA staff showcase their skills in a pay-as-you-wish closing performance.

Festival of Colors

Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Ave.

Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Ave. When: Saturday, April 20, noon – 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 20, noon – 4 p.m. How much: Free with museum admission

The Festival of Colors returns to the Philadelphia Zoo to celebrate the Indian tradition of Holi. In conjunction with the Council of Indian Organizations, the traditional color-throwing takes place along with dance performances, Indian food and a marketplace. Organizers say the colors being thrown are “organic,” but that doesn’t mean they’ll be easier to wash out. So make sure you wear clothes you don’t mind getting dyed.

EcoFest

Where: Belmont Mansion, Belmont Ave. & Belmont Mansion Dr.

Belmont Mansion, Belmont Ave. & Belmont Mansion Dr. When: Saturday, April 20, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 20, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free

WURD Radio moves its annual EcoFest to Belmont Mansion for the first time. Personality Tamara “POC” Russell, the host of EcoWURD, will bring a variety of prominent African Americans in the sustainability space together. The day includes a yoga session, various community organizations on-site, food trucks and more.

Editor’s note: Tonya Pendleton hosts “Reality Check,” a daily radio show at WURD.

Naturepalooza

Where: Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education, 8480 Hagy’s Mill Rd.

Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education, 8480 Hagy’s Mill Rd. When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. How much: Free with registration

On Saturday, the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education celebrates Earth Day at Naturepalooza. The 13th annual family-friendly event includes guided nature hikes, tree planting, face-painting, crafts, games and more. The Philadelphia Mycology Club and Black Girls With Green Thumbs will also provide on-site activities.

Maker Faire Philadelphia

Makers, it’s time to make. The Maker Faire Philadelphia is here, bringing together makers of all kinds from across the Delaware Valley and beyond. Consider it the ultimate creative space where, everyone from engineers to builders to amateur radio personalities can share, showcase and receive feedback for their work.

Earth Weekend Celebration

Where: Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th St.

Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th St. When: Saturday, April 20 – Monday, April 22

Saturday, April 20 – Monday, April 22 How much: Free, pay as you go, registration required for Sunday block party

Earth Day reminds people to pay attention to the planet’s needs. In Philadelphia, Franklin Square begins its Earth Weekend Celebration event on Saturday, with kid-friendly crafts and activities. On Sunday, it’s the Earth Day Block Party site in collaboration with the Climate Action Campaign and Climate Solutions Now. Special guests include local artist Speedy Ortiz. The Block Party is free, but registration is required.

Arts & Culture

The Philly Loves Prince Brunch & Day Party

Stacy “Flygirrl” Wilson is an event promoter known for a series of arts and cultural gatherings. This weekend, she’s behind the Philly Loves Prince Brunch & Day Party, celebrating the life and legacy of the Minneapolis icon. Poet Ursula Rucker will host the event, DJ Mike Nyce will play selected Prince tracks and Ameerah K will create live art. If that wasn’t enough, Zeek Burse will play a live set. A three-course brunch menu focuses on food Prince liked, so there will be pancakes. It will be an emotional day for the fanbase, as the brunch-party happens on the eighth anniversary of his transition to a much funkier plane of existence.

Outdoors

Rothman Roller Rink Opening Day

It’s a short season, so make the best of the Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink while you can. The rink and its distinct checkerboard floor begin its spring season this Friday with skating times starting just after noon. Admission can be with or without a skate rental, and children and adults can come just as spectators. Pay-as-you-go food and drink are available onsite and lockers for shoe storage can be rented for the hour-long skate sessions.

Kids

Jurassic Quest

Where: The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa.

The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa. When: Friday, April 19, noon – 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, April 21, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, April 19, noon – 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, April 21, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. How much: $19 – $38

The dinosaurs are back — well, the animatronic ones, at least. Jurassic Quest heads to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, boasting some of the world’s largest dinos, including the T-Rex himself. It can’t bring back the Jurassic era, but it’s the next best experience you can have without building a time machine.

CoComelon Party Time

Where: Wyeth Ballroom inside the Sonesta Hotel, 1800 Market St.

Wyeth Ballroom inside the Sonesta Hotel, 1800 Market St. When: Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, April 21, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, April 21, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. How much: $35 per person

Think of it as the city’s biggest playdate. An immersive experience for kids, the CoComelon Party Time experience allows for free and structured play with the CoComelon characters. (Note: They may vary at each tour stop.) There’s even a kids’ disco, so this looks like a good option for kids to burn off some of that weekend energy.

Wellness

Ether: A Sunset Floating Meditative Concert f/ Luna Maye

Floating is increasing its popularity among the wellness community. The Ether: A Sunset Floating Meditative Concert with Luna Maye incorporates that element along with restful soundscapes in a space 400 feet above street level. Maye provides meditative music as participants float in shared ‘pods’ in the pool. (You can also elect to lie poolside or on a paddleboard.) It’s the literal definition of how to rise above it all.

Music

Raul Midón: Lost and Found Tour

Blind singer-songwriter and guitarist Raul Midón is in Philadelphia on his Lost and Found tour. The album of the same name comes out on April 28. The “smooth folk” artist who went from an in-demand session musician to Shakira’s band to a solo career has worked and played with the luminaries of the jazz fusion and Latin music genres, including Pat Metheny, Richard Bona, Bill Withers, Marcus Miller, Herbie Hancock, Dianne Reeves and Alex Cuba.

Bad Bunny: Most Wanted Tour

If you’re a fan of Puerto Rican superstar Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, better known to the world as Bad Bunny, you already have your tix to his Most Wanted tour. What’s left is expensive resale, but there’s good news — you can pay off your tickets over time. (Boomers weep, but tickets to shows back then were in the single digits.) But it may be worth it to you, or your kids, if you’re willing to fund their effort to see Spotify’s second top-streaming artist ever. (You know the first, her name rhymes with “lift.”)

Magic of Motown

The Motown label spawned hits so popular they are embedded in our cultural DNA. That’s what the Magic of Motown revue counts on in bringing that music to longtime fans and creating new ones. Fifteen vocalists backed by a six-piece band will run through the hits you know from The Jacksons to the Vandellas and every memorable Motown classic in between.

Super Freak: The Rick James Story

If Rick James himself had chosen someone to play him onstage, he couldn’t have done much better than former Mint Condition frontman Stokley Williams. Williams, like James, is a multi-talented musician known for his vocal prowess and energetic shows. Now he steps into the glittering boots of the funk icon in Super Freak: The Rick James Story, which comes to the Met Philadelphia on Saturday night.

AMLA Tribute to Latin Jazz

Where: Teatro Esperanza, 4261 N. Fifth St.

Teatro Esperanza, 4261 N. Fifth St. When: Saturday, April 20, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 20, 7 p.m. How much: Free

April is Jazz Appreciation Month and AMLA (Artists and Musicians from Latin America) is celebrating it with, obviously, a jazz concert. Suzzette Ortiz, pianist, conductor, composer and educator, leads the 2024 AMLA All-Stars for a free concert at Teatro Esperanza on Saturday.

Timeless: A Tribute to the Legacy of Peter Nero

Two-time Grammy winner Peter Nero was a champion of Pops orchestral music whose career lasted more than 50 years. So it’s only right that his tribute be done by the musicians he influenced. Philadelphia native George Burton, a pianist and Peter Nero competition winner, is the featured performer, led by Carl Topilow, the founding conductor of the Cleveland Pops Orchestra. They combine their talents for “Timeless: A Tribute to the Legacy of Peter Nero.”