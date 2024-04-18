Earth Day celebrations, Festival of Colors, Motown Magic and more in this week’s ‘Things To Do’
April 18–21: Manayunk StrEAT Festival in Philly, The Pine Barons in N.J. and ‘The Flatlanders’ in Delaware are among the weekend’s highlights.Listen 5:25
Earth Day is Monday, but Philly has several events scheduled in honor of the worldwide event this weekend. Franklin Square’s Earth Day Celebration Weekend starts Saturday and goes through Monday, while both EcoFest at Belmont Mansion and Spring Fest at Bartram’s Garden offer activities and information on sustainability and climate change. Musicians in town this weekend come from a variety of sensibilities and genres — from Puerto Rican reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny heading to the Wells Fargo arena on Friday night to tributes to Rick James, Peter Nero and Motown happening at venues throughout the city.
New Jersey | Delaware | Special Events | Arts & Culture | Outdoors | Kids | Wellness | Music
New Jersey
The Pine Barons Chorus Presents: It’s The Music That Brings Us Together
- Where: Mainstage Center for the Arts, 27 S. Black Horse Pike, Blackwood, N.J.
- When: Saturday, April 20, 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
- How much: $10 – $20, children under 6 free
For the past 75 years, the Pine Barons Chorus has entertained audiences throughout the Delaware Valley. The Cherry Hill Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society brings together more than 40 vocalists from a variety of backgrounds for music and fellowship. Their spring concert happens on the campus of Camden County College Saturday.
4/20 Munchie Madness
- Where: Nunzio by Chef Michael DeLone, 706 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, N.J.
- When: Saturday, April 20, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- How much: $120 per person
If you can appreciate the significance of 4/20 Day you have found your ultimate dining experience. Chef Micheal DeLone is hosting 420 Munchie Madness, a curated dining event including four courses paired with a cannabis or THC-infused drink. As the borough of Collingswood has been a dry town since 1873 (no bars, no alcohol served), it’s one way to “enhance” your date night.
Delaware
The Flatlanders
- Where: Delaware Theatre Company, 200 Water St., Wilmington, Del.
- When: Through Sunday, May 5
- How much: $25 – $56
What happens to a couple when they’re stuck in a rental home in the Poconos during a blizzard? That’s the premise of “The Flatlanders,” the latest production of the Delaware Theatre Company and 1812 Productions. One thing we do know is that there will be laughs, as the play is billed as a “comedic romp.” Penned by Bruce Graham, if “The Flatlanders” feels eerily authentic, it’s because it stars three-time Barrymore award winner Jen Childs as Ronnie and her real-life husband Scott Greer as Michael.
Special Events
International Day of Monuments & Sites
- Where: Multiple venues
- When: Thursday, April 18
- How much: Free – various prices
On Thursday, the International Day of Monuments & Sites is celebrated globally to bring more attention to monuments and other cultural places. In partnership with Global Philadelphia, participating venues among the city’s 67 national historic landmarks will open their doors for free tours and other events to commemorate the day.
StrEAT Festival
- Where: Main Street, Manayunk
- When: Sunday, April 21, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- How much: Free, pay as you go
The summer food festival season opens with Manayunk’s annual StrEAT Festival, which brings a combination of food trucks, vendors, local restaurants and live music to Main Street. Food choices range from the ubiquitous cheesesteak to empanadas, though the Bacon On A Stick, and That’s It sounds intriguing. Our recommendation: Bring a full wallet and an empty stomach.
Spring Fest
- Where: Bartram’s Garden, 5400 Lindbergh Blvd.
- When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- How much: Free
Bartram’s Garden hosts the annual Spring Fest, celebrating the season and the upcoming Earth Day with guided tours, a vendor marketplace, community organizations on-site, a seed exchange, discussions and workshops. You can also buy plants, vegetables and herbs grown right in their nursery.
World Circus Day
- Where: Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, 6452 Greene St.
- When: Saturday, April 20
- How much: Free and up
If you’ve ever considered running away to join the circus, you don’t have to go too far on World Circus Day. The Philadelphia School of Circus Arts hosts its annual celebration which includes free (already sold-out) and paid classes, workshops and demonstrations in the circus arts. At day’s end, PSCA staff showcase their skills in a pay-as-you-wish closing performance.
Festival of Colors
- Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Ave.
- When: Saturday, April 20, noon – 4 p.m.
- How much: Free with museum admission
The Festival of Colors returns to the Philadelphia Zoo to celebrate the Indian tradition of Holi. In conjunction with the Council of Indian Organizations, the traditional color-throwing takes place along with dance performances, Indian food and a marketplace. Organizers say the colors being thrown are “organic,” but that doesn’t mean they’ll be easier to wash out. So make sure you wear clothes you don’t mind getting dyed.
EcoFest
- Where: Belmont Mansion, Belmont Ave. & Belmont Mansion Dr.
- When: Saturday, April 20, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- How much: Free
WURD Radio moves its annual EcoFest to Belmont Mansion for the first time. Personality Tamara “POC” Russell, the host of EcoWURD, will bring a variety of prominent African Americans in the sustainability space together. The day includes a yoga session, various community organizations on-site, food trucks and more.
Naturepalooza
- Where: Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education, 8480 Hagy’s Mill Rd.
- When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- How much: Free with registration
On Saturday, the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education celebrates Earth Day at Naturepalooza. The 13th annual family-friendly event includes guided nature hikes, tree planting, face-painting, crafts, games and more. The Philadelphia Mycology Club and Black Girls With Green Thumbs will also provide on-site activities.
Maker Faire Philadelphia
- Where: Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
- When: Sunday, April 21, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- How much: Pay as you wish
Makers, it’s time to make. The Maker Faire Philadelphia is here, bringing together makers of all kinds from across the Delaware Valley and beyond. Consider it the ultimate creative space where, everyone from engineers to builders to amateur radio personalities can share, showcase and receive feedback for their work.
Earth Weekend Celebration
- Where: Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th St.
- When: Saturday, April 20 – Monday, April 22
- How much: Free, pay as you go, registration required for Sunday block party
Earth Day reminds people to pay attention to the planet’s needs. In Philadelphia, Franklin Square begins its Earth Weekend Celebration event on Saturday, with kid-friendly crafts and activities. On Sunday, it’s the Earth Day Block Party site in collaboration with the Climate Action Campaign and Climate Solutions Now. Special guests include local artist Speedy Ortiz. The Block Party is free, but registration is required.
Arts & Culture
The Philly Loves Prince Brunch & Day Party
- Where: Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St.
- When: Sunday, April 21, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- How much: $30.75 – $72.10
Stacy “Flygirrl” Wilson is an event promoter known for a series of arts and cultural gatherings. This weekend, she’s behind the Philly Loves Prince Brunch & Day Party, celebrating the life and legacy of the Minneapolis icon. Poet Ursula Rucker will host the event, DJ Mike Nyce will play selected Prince tracks and Ameerah K will create live art. If that wasn’t enough, Zeek Burse will play a live set. A three-course brunch menu focuses on food Prince liked, so there will be pancakes. It will be an emotional day for the fanbase, as the brunch-party happens on the eighth anniversary of his transition to a much funkier plane of existence.
Outdoors
Rothman Roller Rink Opening Day
- Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St.
- When: Friday, April 19 – Sunday, June 30. Skating times start at 12:15 p.m.
- How much: $8 – $16
It’s a short season, so make the best of the Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink while you can. The rink and its distinct checkerboard floor begin its spring season this Friday with skating times starting just after noon. Admission can be with or without a skate rental, and children and adults can come just as spectators. Pay-as-you-go food and drink are available onsite and lockers for shoe storage can be rented for the hour-long skate sessions.
Kids
Jurassic Quest
- Where: The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa.
- When: Friday, April 19, noon – 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, April 21, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- How much: $19 – $38
The dinosaurs are back — well, the animatronic ones, at least. Jurassic Quest heads to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, boasting some of the world’s largest dinos, including the T-Rex himself. It can’t bring back the Jurassic era, but it’s the next best experience you can have without building a time machine.
CoComelon Party Time
- Where: Wyeth Ballroom inside the Sonesta Hotel, 1800 Market St.
- When: Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, April 21, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- How much: $35 per person
Think of it as the city’s biggest playdate. An immersive experience for kids, the CoComelon Party Time experience allows for free and structured play with the CoComelon characters. (Note: They may vary at each tour stop.) There’s even a kids’ disco, so this looks like a good option for kids to burn off some of that weekend energy.
Wellness
Ether: A Sunset Floating Meditative Concert f/ Luna Maye
- Where: AKA University City, Cira Center South, 2929 Walnut St.
- When: Saturday, April 20, 5:45 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.
- How much: $111 – $155
Floating is increasing its popularity among the wellness community. The Ether: A Sunset Floating Meditative Concert with Luna Maye incorporates that element along with restful soundscapes in a space 400 feet above street level. Maye provides meditative music as participants float in shared ‘pods’ in the pool. (You can also elect to lie poolside or on a paddleboard.) It’s the literal definition of how to rise above it all.
Music
Raul Midón: Lost and Found Tour
- Where: World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St.
- When: Thursday, April 18, 8:30 p.m.
- How much: $22 in advance, $25 at the door
Blind singer-songwriter and guitarist Raul Midón is in Philadelphia on his Lost and Found tour. The album of the same name comes out on April 28. The “smooth folk” artist who went from an in-demand session musician to Shakira’s band to a solo career has worked and played with the luminaries of the jazz fusion and Latin music genres, including Pat Metheny, Richard Bona, Bill Withers, Marcus Miller, Herbie Hancock, Dianne Reeves and Alex Cuba.
Bad Bunny: Most Wanted Tour
- Where: Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St.
- When: Friday, April 19, 8 p.m.
- How much: $206 and up
If you’re a fan of Puerto Rican superstar Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, better known to the world as Bad Bunny, you already have your tix to his Most Wanted tour. What’s left is expensive resale, but there’s good news — you can pay off your tickets over time. (Boomers weep, but tickets to shows back then were in the single digits.) But it may be worth it to you, or your kids, if you’re willing to fund their effort to see Spotify’s second top-streaming artist ever. (You know the first, her name rhymes with “lift.”)
Magic of Motown
- Where: Miller Theater, 250 S. Broad St.
- When: Friday, April 19, 7:30 p.m.
- How much: $55 and up
The Motown label spawned hits so popular they are embedded in our cultural DNA. That’s what the Magic of Motown revue counts on in bringing that music to longtime fans and creating new ones. Fifteen vocalists backed by a six-piece band will run through the hits you know from The Jacksons to the Vandellas and every memorable Motown classic in between.
Super Freak: The Rick James Story
- Where: The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St.
- When: Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m.
- How much: $72 and up
If Rick James himself had chosen someone to play him onstage, he couldn’t have done much better than former Mint Condition frontman Stokley Williams. Williams, like James, is a multi-talented musician known for his vocal prowess and energetic shows. Now he steps into the glittering boots of the funk icon in Super Freak: The Rick James Story, which comes to the Met Philadelphia on Saturday night.
AMLA Tribute to Latin Jazz
- Where: Teatro Esperanza, 4261 N. Fifth St.
- When: Saturday, April 20, 7 p.m.
- How much: Free
April is Jazz Appreciation Month and AMLA (Artists and Musicians from Latin America) is celebrating it with, obviously, a jazz concert. Suzzette Ortiz, pianist, conductor, composer and educator, leads the 2024 AMLA All-Stars for a free concert at Teatro Esperanza on Saturday.
Timeless: A Tribute to the Legacy of Peter Nero
- Where: Verizon Hall, 300 S. Broad St.
- When: Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m.
- How much: $71 and up
Two-time Grammy winner Peter Nero was a champion of Pops orchestral music whose career lasted more than 50 years. So it’s only right that his tribute be done by the musicians he influenced. Philadelphia native George Burton, a pianist and Peter Nero competition winner, is the featured performer, led by Carl Topilow, the founding conductor of the Cleveland Pops Orchestra. They combine their talents for “Timeless: A Tribute to the Legacy of Peter Nero.”
