You know summertime is just around the bend when street festivals begin to proliferate around Philly. That’s just the case this weekend, as the area has several to offer. In Chestnut Hill, the Home + Garden Festival brings home design and gardening experts to the historic district. In Philly, fests offering fun, food, and music can be found on South Street, Girard Avenue, and Rittenhouse Square. And we’re a long way from our old Kentucky home, but the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is happening on Saturday, and Philly’s hosting some entertainment-packed watching parties. Make sure to wear your best Derby swag!

One sure indication that summer is on the way is the uptick in street festivals. The first weekend of the month brings May flowers (we hope) and an array of neighborhood festivals. On Saturday, the South Street Fest takes up six blocks of South Street, starting at 11 a.m. with food, music, and vendors of all kinds. It coincides with Comic Book Day at Atomic City Comics. The Girard Ave Street Fest is also happening Saturday between 26th and 29th streets and will feature a performance by Philly’s own Snacktime. And billed as Philadelphia’s “most upscale” street festival, the Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival happening in and around Rittenhouse Square begins Saturday at noon and includes a fashion show. On Sunday, the Chestnut Hill Home + Garden Festival on Germantown Avenue includes more than 200 home, garden, and design vendors, a kid’s fun fest, retail and dining discounts, and a maker’s village. It starts at 11 a.m., from Rex to Willow Grove avenues.

5th Annual Kentucky Derby Party

Where : Sunset Social at Cira Green, 129 S. 30th St.

: Sunset Social at Cira Green, 129 S. 30th St. When : Saturday, May 6, noon – 10 p.m.

: Saturday, May 6, noon – 10 p.m. How much: Rooftop admission is free, $59 for Rose Circle VIP tent entry



It’s Derby time! And the celebrations are happening from Louisville to Philadelphia. But you don’t have to travel all the way to Churchill Downs to wear your best Derby ‘fit, you can show it off right here in University City. Sunset Social hosts the 5th annual Kentucky Derby Party at its rooftop park. A live band and DJ, a caricaturist, a rose-covered photo wall, and a Derby costume contest with prizes for best dressed, best hat, and best-dressed group are all on the agenda.

Arts & Culture

The Late-ish Poetry Show

The city’s brilliant poetess Lyrispect joins the Logan-based poet/MC Khemist as two performers at the Late-ish Poetry Show. It’s also an open mic event where you can put your hat in the ring to get on stage starting at 8 p.m. The event is marketed for all ages, but be advised, it includes what’s described as “adult content,” so expect the unexpected. Note: Masks are required.

cinéSPEAK presents In Process with Ingrid Raphael

Where : Making Worlds Cooperative Bookstore and Social Center, 210 S. 45th St.

: Making Worlds Cooperative Bookstore and Social Center, 210 S. 45th St. When : Saturday, May 6 at 5 p.m.

: Saturday, May 6 at 5 p.m. How much: Suggested donation $10 – $20 or pay as you wish

CinéSPEAK presents In Process with Ingrid Raphaël, an independent filmmaker and educator who will screen and discuss the thought process behind their recent works. They will explore how Black people experience time and how it informs their filmmaking. Expect interactive small and large group discussions. Participants are encouraged to bring film ideas they are working on or thinking through. Space is limited, so registration is required, as are masks.

Ariodante

The Curtis’ Opera Theater ends on a (literal) high note with Handel’s “Ariodante” closing out the 2022-23 season. The 18th-century opera series is based on the 16th-century poem “Orlando Furioso” by Ludovico Ariosto. Stage director Omer Ben Seadia spearheaded this contemporary update that tells the story of the noble knight Ariodante and his fiancée, Princess Ginevra, whose idyllic love story is threatened by the machinations of Duke Polinesso.

Abandon

Philadelphia playwright James Ijames has already won a Pulitzer for his play “Fat Ham,” now on Broadway. He debuts a new world premiere in Philadelphia with “Abandon.” In the play, Chris (Carlo Campbell) throws his brother Joshua (Jared Chichester) out of the house on a freezing cold night, and he breaks into a woman’s home. But instead of sending him to jail, Luella (Melanye Finister) shows him some grace as she senses a connection while dealing with her own loss.

First Fridays Playing Dirty Reception