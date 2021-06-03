Traditionally, a person will encounter a lecture, panel or summit on the future of journalism and the slate of experts will not include news consumers. But individuals who read and experience the news can offer incredible insights into the newsgathering and production process.

While they may be less likely to think deeply about algorithms, platforms and content, news consumers – even those who may be cynical about the industry – can speak fluidly about access, accuracy, trust-building and community.

So, what could the future of journalism look like if we prioritized people over platforms? What insight into best practices can journalists and editors gain if we widen the conversation to include those who experience journalism rather than solely those who create and fund it?

WHYY’s News and Information Community Exchange is populated by grassroot content creators who every day commit acts of journalism on behalf of their neighbors.They are trusted individuals who are sharing insights and wisdom with WHYY and with each other.