For more than five years, Steve and Carolyn Filmore have been printing a newspaper for their neighbors in Northwest Philadelphia. They’re not journalists or editors by trade. Rather, they’re documentarians who are committing acts of journalism.

The Local, their monthly newspaper, is free to readers and sparse on traditional advertising. They’d rather use their non-editorial space to promote non-profit organizations.

Every day, the Filmores would say they are defying pervasive narratives in the journalism industry, particularly that print is dying (although they do maintain a website) and creative advertising is the lifeline.