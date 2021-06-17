COVID expanded outdoor dining — and Philly officials say some changes may stay

A permanent program designed for safety and equity

Unlike many pandemic policies, expanded outdoor dining hasn’t proven controversial. The seating has “contributed to a vibrancy on the street that has been welcome by many residents and visitors,” Mayor Jim Kenney said through a spokesperson. “The administration looks forward to working with City Council, local business owners, and residents to work through the details regarding a potential permanent program that can be implemented in a safe, responsible, and equitable way.”

Outdoor seating is not without its issues, however. The streeteries have raised concerns about accessibility and right-of-way. City records show Tedla herself received a right-of-way complaint, which has been resolved, and just last month a car crashed into an outdoor dining structure at Cafe La Maude in Northern Liberties. Onlooker Frederick Tookes said the possibility of such incidents deter him from eating outdoors.

“That’s too close to call for me,” Tookes told WHYY. “I mean tables out in the street!? When you gotta put your life in the hands of someone else driving by. That’s what’s going to happen from time to time.”

Latoya Maddox of Disabled In Action Pennsylvania said she plans to participate in the hearings. She uses a power wheelchair to get around and said very few of the outdoor dining setups she has seen have been accessible for her and other people with disabilities.

The setups can be a hassle to get through as tables, chairs, and swift-moving servers impede the right-of-way in the face of oncoming pedestrian traffic. Or if they want to enjoy a meal or drinks with some friends, Maddox said, the setups either don’t have enough room for people with disabilities to dine or are set up in the street where there is no ADA curb cut.

“They really need to make sure that they reach out to the disability community for their input,” Maddox said.

A spokesperson for the Kenney administration said that when the hearings do commence, city officials will be listening for those concerns and others.

“We are looking at the complicated issues around what elements of the current temporary program will need to be scaled back and what elements of the program may make sense to continue in the longer term,” the spokesperson said.