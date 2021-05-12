8 people injured after driver strikes outdoor dining area in Northern Liberties

May 12, 2021

Multiple people were injured after a car struck an outdoor dining area at a restaurant in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.

First responders tell Action News a total of eight people were taken to the hospital after the crash.

The victims are being treated at Temple University Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. All are in stable condition.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a silver vehicle with heavy front-end damage and debris scattered on the roadway at 4th and Reno streets at Cafe La Maude.

There was no immediate word on the cause of this crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

