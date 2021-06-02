Philadelphia has selected three “world-class” finalists to develop plans for an overhaul of Benjamin Franklin Parkway that will prioritize permanent “pedestrian-centric” improvements to the iconic boulevard.

The city’s Department of Parks & Recreation and Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability selected three firms out of a dozen that responded to a March request for proposals. The trio will move forward with a public engagement process preceding the selection of a final redesign plan.

“These three world-class design teams represent some of the most innovative contemporary approaches to climate-resilient, multi-modal urban transportation planning,” said Deputy Managing Director for Transportation Mike Carroll. “We have the benefit of globally recognized leaders in transportation engineering and urban planning poised to share their best ideas for creating a livable, walkable Parkway for all.”

All three of the finalists –– MVRDV, the Design Workshop, and a joint proposal from DLANDstudio and DIGSAU –– have worked on a range of projects around the world.

MVRDV is an acronym for the names of Netherlands-based architects and planners Winy Maas, Jacob van Rijs and Nathalie de Vries, who together run one of the largest urban design firms in that country. The company, which operates several international outposts, is currently engaged in a redesign of Communist-era buildings in Tirana, Albania, and the development of a unique “terraced” complex for a university zone in Shenzen, China.

The Design Workshop was founded in the 1960s by North Carolina State University faculty members and has since worked on projects in over 30 countries. The nonprofit has developed new master plans for locales ranging from downtown Aspen, Colorado, to the sixth-century archeological site of Petra in the Kingdom of Jordan.