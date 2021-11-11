The City of Philadelphia has chosen a landscape architecture and urban planning firm to lead the redesign of the iconic Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The firm, Design Workshop, is expected to move forward with the long-awaited redesign in early 2022.

City officials said Wednesday as they announced the selection that their goal is to make the century-old parkway stretching from Logan Circle to the Philadelphia Museum of Art safer and more attractive to people on foot or bikes. Design Workshop rose to the top because of its emphasis on inclusivity and equity, its plan to create “meaningful connections” to help Philadelphians re-engage with the Parkway, and its framework for making iterative improvements to the Parkway over time, city officials said.

“They understood that there was a need for tangible engagement, not just with local stakeholders, but something that could be accomplished citywide,” said Deputy Managing Director for Transportation Mike Carroll. “Really bring in the voices of people who come to the Parkway from different parts of the City, recognizing that the Parkway is an asset for everybody.”

Design Workshop will run a process of public engagement, then produce a schematic design, a recommended project schedule, and cost estimates. The project will be the culmination of a planning process and incremental improvements to the Parkway, including pavement markings, traffic-calming tools, and pop-up attractions, stemming from a 2013 plan called “More Park, Less Way,” created by the Parks Department and PennPraxis researchers.

City officials chose Design Workshop out of 18 teams following a competitive bidding process. Philly-based firms Ground Reconsidered and CH Planning will help with the project. Carroll said the project’s complexity necessitated a team that would be able to adapt to changing demands.

“Design Workshop demonstrated a certain nimbleness in terms of the ability to adapt their own ideas to new information,” Carroll said. “What could come in from either the continual work on the transportation pieces or, frankly, what comes in from maybe left field as the community starts to express itself.”