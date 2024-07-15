Philadelphia workers have to show up in the office today, flying birds or not

For office workers in 2024, the debate over in-person versus hybrid versus remote work is still going strong.

Nowhere was that clearer this week than the city of Philadelphia, where a new mayor has ordered all 26,000 city employees back to the office, five days a week, starting today.

A judge’s ruling Friday evening dashed the hopes of thousands of municipal workers who had asked the city for a delay.

Their public employee unions have argued that such a dramatic change in work arrangements must be negotiated. But Judge Sierra Thomas Street on Friday sided with city officials, who have maintained that changing work locations is “a matter of managerial prerogative.”

Concerns about birds in offices, child care and work-life balance

Local union leaders with the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees have pressed their case in testimony that at times bordered on the absurd.

At a raucous city council hearing last month, union leaders warned that city buildings weren’t ready to receive workers, in particular the Municipal Services Building, where birds have taken up residence.

“No one should have to come to work with birds flying all around,” said Bobby Davis, senior adviser to District Council 33.

“I want to really say the other word, but I’ll just tell you in begins with an S and ends with a T, dropping all over you during the course of a day.”

Others pointed to the unfortunate timing of the mandate for working parents.

“July 15th, in the middle of the summer, people are scrambling, trying to find childcare, trying to find summer camps,” said April Gigetts, president of District Council 47.

City workers spoke about personal health struggles and family caregiving responsibilities that make working on-site untenable. They testified about how hybrid work has allowed them to serve the city while also serving their families, taking children to medical appointments and being present for elders.

The unions pushed for a pause until their grievances are formally heard, a process that is still ongoing.

But Parker remained unmoved. At a press conference Wednesday, the mayor said her goal was “to create a more visible and accessible government, a city government that our residents can see, touch and feel.”

According to the city, about 80% of its employees already work on-site, full-time.