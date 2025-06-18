Why are Gen Z men sticking with religion while others leave?

There’s a growing Gen Z gender divide in the pews. While young Christian men are sticking with religion, young women are leaving the church at record levels. For the first time, men appear to be more religious than women, with higher church attendance. And as we saw in the recent 2024 election, young men are also becoming more conservative, while women head the opposite way politically.

These Zoomer trends come at a time when religiosity in America is finally stabilizing. After decades of declining religious affiliation, now the number of people who identify as “nones” – or religiously unaffiliated – has finally plateaued. So today, are Zoomer men starting a religious revival? Why are young women leaving organized religion? And what does this gender drift mean for our culture and politics?

Guests:

Melissa Deckman – CEO of PRRI and author of The Politics of Generation Z: How the Youngest Voters Will Shape our Democracy

Brad Leach – founder and lead pastor of City Life