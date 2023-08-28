New Jersey’s Sikh community want schools to teach kids about Sikhism

The latest FBI report found that 11.6 % of religion-related hate crimes in 2021 were against the Sikh community. The same report found that Sikhs are among the most frequently targeted religious groups for hate crimes. Singh said that data is grossly underreported because the hate crime reporting system is antiquated. He added that because the reporting is voluntary many state and local agencies do not submit the information.

In June, the resolution drafted by Singh passed unanimously in the General Assembly and was filed with the secretary of state. But, resolutions are generally symbolic gestures that don’t require the state to act. Singh says there is more work needed to ensure Sikh-inclusive lessons are eventually implemented, including getting the Senate to also pass legislation.

Supporters argue the bipartisan effort could help prevent bullying and harassment against Sikhs in New Jersey.

“This legislation is vital to create a more diverse New Jersey, understanding a wide range of cultures is critical to extinguishing hate from our schools and communities,” Murphy said. “Our classrooms are a place to understand and discuss topics not seen in all communities, bringing together views from all corners of the state.”

History of Sikhs in the US

Sikhs began arriving on American shores in 1903, according to Harvard University’s Pluralism Project. The first U.S. gurdwara, the place of worship for Sikhs, opened in Stockton, California, in 1912. The American Sikh population grew substantially in the 1980s when many fled political persecution in India, according to the University of California Davis’ Pioneering Punjabis Digital Archive. There are about 500,000 Sikhs currently living in the USA, according to the Sikh Coalition. New Jersey is home to about 100,000 Sikh Americans, one of the largest concentrations of Sikhs living in the U.S.

Sikhism preaches the importance of community service and equality and respect for all humanity, no matter race, religion, creed, or gender, Bhupindar Singh said. It is a 500-year-old religion, which requires its followers to never shave or cut their hair. The men wear turbans as an outward display of their faith.

But because of the racist terrorist stereotype projected in the media, the beards and turbans are often what makes Sikhs vulnerable to targeted hate. There are 25 million people worldwide who identify as Sikhs, making it the fifth-largest religion.

New Jersey has a thriving Sikh community

At Gurdwara Khalsa Darbar, a small gurdwara in Burlington, people gather each Sunday morning to worship together and share a meal.

Gurgit Singh, a granthi, or head priest, at Khalsa Darbar, said the prayer services at the gurdwara help keep morale high despite discrimination the community faces. The worship leader also supports the resolution.

“We want to teach others good things about our religion and culture so that they learn and understand that we can build a cohesive and tolerant society,” Gurgit Singh, who speaks Punjabi, said through a translator.

The gurdwara is a haven for many Sikhs living in South Jersey, folks such as Manpreet Kaur who volunteer in the temple’s khalsa, or community kitchen. Every Sunday, Kaur and dozens of volunteers prepare traditional Indian dishes such as kheer, a rice pudding, and pakora, crispy fritters made from chickpea flour.