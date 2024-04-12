Learn about Sikh culture and history at a unique exhibition in N.J. on Saturday

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

For the first time, a Sikh culture exhibition will be presented on Saturday in New Jersey, and everyone is invited to attend the event.

Jaspreet Singh, community development director for the Sikh Youth Alliance, said the exhibition is being held on Vaisakhi, one of Sikhism’s most prominent holidays, which celebrates the day when Sikhism was born as a collective faith in 1699.

“The purpose of this event is to bring the community together,” Jaspreet Singh said. It is also to showcase some of the art and collections that we have that have been kept in the community and that not many people get to see.”

He said a vendor from Arkansas is bringing a collection of artifacts dating to the 17th and 18th centuries.

“It’s going to include artifacts that were weapons used in battles,” he said.