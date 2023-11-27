From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness and other law enforcement groups recently convened a meeting of the Interfaith Advisory Council to discuss potential threats and security measures.

More than 200 religious leaders from across the Garden State met at the beginning of November.

NJOHSP director Laurie Doran said because of the ongoing Gaza conflict, which escalated after the Oct.7 Hamas attack, officials are monitoring developments overseas, but right now there are no credible threats to New Jersey.

“We are continuing with the same threat matrix that we had,” Doran said. “White racially-motivated extremists and the cyber security threat.”

The council also discussed grants and other funding opportunities for security improvement projects.

Rabbi Mendy Carlebach, the director of the Chabad of North and South Brunswick and the administrator of the Chabad House at Rutgers University, said sitting together with other faith leaders, Homeland Security, the FBI, and state and local police was very beneficial. Chabad houses serve as Jewish community centers.

“You can really have all your issues addressed that your community may have,” he said.