South Philadelphia Shtiebel lights menorah in ‘aggressive move towards hopefulness’ as Israel-Hamas war continues

“At a heartbreaking time for the Jewish people, the lights of the menorah are more important than ever,” Rabbanit Dasi Fruchter said.

Rabbanit Dasi Fruchter lights the menorah

Rabbanit Dasi Fruchter lit the menorah inside the South Philadelphia Shtiebel on a frosty Thursday night to kick off the Hanukkah season. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Families gathered at the South Philadelphia Shtiebel on Thursday to kick off Hanukkah. While spending time in their spiritual home, those who attended kept their loved ones in Israel close to their hearts.

The menorah was lit as the war between Israel and Hamas continues — a conflict that occupies the minds of many partaking in the joyous celebration.

A crowd of people stands together
Hundreds of people across all ages packed the South Philadelphia Shtiebel on Dec 7, 2023 as the menorah was lit indoors.

Rabbanit Dasi Fruchter lit the menorah inside. She said traditionally it’s lit outdoors, but “in times of great persecution,” the candles were lit inside Jewish homes.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“What we do is we light the candles of the menorah both facing in and facing out,” Fruchter said. “This kind of aggressive move towards hopefulness both facing inwards in our own homes and in our own experiences and facing outwards in a world of darkness that really needs it. And at a heartbreaking time for the Jewish people, the lights of the menorah are more important than ever.”

  • People holding children and smiling together stand in a crowd.
    Hundreds of people across all ages packed the South Philadelphia Shtiebel on Dec 7, 2023 as the menorah was lit indoors. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A person spins a dreidel
    A person spins a dreidel at South Philadelphia Shtiebel on Dec 7, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A guitarist and singer and a keyboardist playing together.
    Music filled the ears of hundreds of people who came to the South Philadelphia Shtiebel to kick off Hanukkah on Dec. 7, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • An up-close view of delicious pastries.
    Delicious food was aplenty for the hundreds who came Thursday to the South Philadelphia Shtiebel for the menorah lighting. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • An up-close view of a person playing the keyboard.
    Music filled the ears of hundreds of people who came to the South Philadelphia Shtiebel to kick off Hanukkah on Dec. 7, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A person serves themselves latkes.
    Delicious food was aplenty for the hundreds who came Thursday to the South Philadelphia Shtiebel for the menorah lighting. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A little boy holds a small guitar.
    Music filled the ears of hundreds of people who came to the South Philadelphia Shtiebel to kick off Hanukkah on Dec. 7, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Naomi Geschwind said she was happy to spend Thursday evening in her “home away from home,” making the most of the holiday celebration.

“It’s a moment that’s wonderful to get to, given what’s been going on,” Geschwind said. “And having a place where I can step back from all of those sorts of things is really, really important.”

Anne Weiss attended with a heavy heart as her son, Daniel Livingston, is living in Israel as the war with Hamas continues.

She says the community at the shtiebel has kept her spirits high, and Thursday night showed her “the Jewish people have a bright future.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“This is a Hanukkah about Jews surviving tyranny and oppression and this holiday reminds us that although we face a lot of danger right now, we can hope in the future because we know that we have faced times like this before and have always come together and been able to survive,” Weiss said. “And I’m confident that will survive these times as well.”

Rabbi Joshua Frankel’s family is from Israel. While he was in his spiritual home at the shtiebel, his heart was with his family back home.

“It feels almost unfair to be able to be treating ourselves right now,” Frankel said. “So this year, I think rather than being a commemoration of a war ending, it’s sort of maybe a prayer today that we should be able to have that rest soon, that all people should be able to have that rest soon.”

Hanukkah continues through December 15.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter for WHYY News.

Read more
Cory Sharber stands in front of a carousel

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate