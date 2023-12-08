From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Families gathered at the South Philadelphia Shtiebel on Thursday to kick off Hanukkah. While spending time in their spiritual home, those who attended kept their loved ones in Israel close to their hearts.

The menorah was lit as the war between Israel and Hamas continues — a conflict that occupies the minds of many partaking in the joyous celebration.

Rabbanit Dasi Fruchter lit the menorah inside. She said traditionally it’s lit outdoors, but “in times of great persecution,” the candles were lit inside Jewish homes.

“What we do is we light the candles of the menorah both facing in and facing out,” Fruchter said. “This kind of aggressive move towards hopefulness both facing inwards in our own homes and in our own experiences and facing outwards in a world of darkness that really needs it. And at a heartbreaking time for the Jewish people, the lights of the menorah are more important than ever.”