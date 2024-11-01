What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a new super team-up, joining forces to tackle one of our society’s biggest topics: voting.

Show Up Strong ’24, funded and led by The Voter Project, is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan initiative that is tackling the mission of raising voter engagement through the creative arts, music, art, and in this case … comic book storytelling.

“Voting is scary to some people, they have a lot of anxiety,” said April M. Burks, director of neighborhood activations for Show Up Strong. “It seems like a much more complicated process than it is. People don’t understand it.”

In September 2024, Show Up Strong collaborated with REC Philly and held a think tank pitch competition to develop a solution for getting over 50,000 young adults in Philadelphia to register and vote in this coming election. Those who were selected for the finals of the competition were given a set amount of funding and 30 days to generate said solution.

“These comic books are to help motivate people to go out there to register to vote,” said Derrick Allen, founder and CEO of Konkret Comics, a Black-owned comic book publishing company based in New Jersey. Allen’s idea didn’t win the pitch contest, but the company still went ahead with supporting the concept of a free comic book to encourage young people to get out to the polls.