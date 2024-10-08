What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Nov. 5 is fast approaching. From the top to the bottom, we’ve compiled every race and candidate Philadelphia voters should expect to see on their ballots this election season.

President

Pennsylvania is a critical swing state for the extremely close presidential race. Some analysts have deemed it most likely to act as the “tipping-point” state in the election.

Democratic Party: Kamala Harris

Republican Party: Donald Trump

Green Party: Jill Stein

Libertarian Party: Chase Oliver

U.S. Senate

Incumbent Bob Casey, seeking a fourth term, is facing challenger David McCormick in one of the most closely watched and expensive Senate races this year as Democrats try to retain their narrow majority.

Democratic Party: Bob Casey Jr. (incumbent)

Republican Party: David McCormick

Constitution Party: Marty Selker

Green Party: Leila Hazou

Libertarian Party: John Thomas

U.S. House

Philadelphia is home to three out of Pennsylvania’s 17 House districts. (You can find yours here.)

District 2

Democratic Party: Brendan Boyle (incumbent)

Republican Party: Aaron Bashir

District 3

Democratic Party: Dwight Evans (incumbent)

District 5