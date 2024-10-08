What Philly voters need to know this November
From the presidency to the state House, here’s everything on Philadelphia’s Tuesday, Nov. 5 ballot.
Pa. election 2024: Dates to watch
- Deadline to register to vote: Monday, Oct. 21
- Deadline to apply for a mail or absentee ballot: 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29
- Deadline to return mail or absentee ballot: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5
What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.
Nov. 5 is fast approaching. From the top to the bottom, we’ve compiled every race and candidate Philadelphia voters should expect to see on their ballots this election season.
President
Pennsylvania is a critical swing state for the extremely close presidential race. Some analysts have deemed it most likely to act as the “tipping-point” state in the election.
- Democratic Party: Kamala Harris
- Republican Party: Donald Trump
- Green Party: Jill Stein
- Libertarian Party: Chase Oliver
U.S. Senate
Incumbent Bob Casey, seeking a fourth term, is facing challenger David McCormick in one of the most closely watched and expensive Senate races this year as Democrats try to retain their narrow majority.
- Democratic Party: Bob Casey Jr. (incumbent)
- Republican Party: David McCormick
- Constitution Party: Marty Selker
- Green Party: Leila Hazou
- Libertarian Party: John Thomas
U.S. House
Philadelphia is home to three out of Pennsylvania’s 17 House districts. (You can find yours here.)
District 2
- Democratic Party: Brendan Boyle (incumbent)
- Republican Party: Aaron Bashir
District 3
- Democratic Party: Dwight Evans (incumbent)
District 5
- Democratic Party: Mary Gay Scanlon (incumbent)
- Republican Party: Alfe Goodwin
Attorney general
The AG is the state’s chief law enforcement official, overseeing hundreds of attorneys and investigators who enforce consumer protection laws and prosecute civil and criminal cases on behalf of state agencies. You can read more about candidates for the role here.
- Democratic Party: Eugene DePasquale
- Republican Party: Dave Sunday
- Constitution Party: Justin Magill
- Forward Party: Eric Settle
- Green Party: Richard Weiss
- Libertarian Party: Rob Cowburn
Auditor general
Pennsylvania’s auditor general acts as the state’s chief fiscal watchdog, performing audits to ensure that the state spends taxpayer dollars properly. Local governments, state agencies, school districts, public pension funds and other programs are among those monitored by the auditor’s office. Read more about the state of the race here.
- Republican Party: Timothy DeFoor (incumbent)
- Democratic Party: Malcolm Kenyatta
- American Solidarity Party: Eric Anton
- Constitution Party: Alan Goodrich
- Libertarian Party: Reece Smith
State treasurer
Pennsylvania’s treasurer manages over $150 billion in funds held in the state’s treasury. That means overseeing the process of investing in savings, paying state employees and contracts, disbursing funds to state agencies, managing debts and more.
The state treasurer also sits on the board of many state groups — including Pennsylvania’s two largest public pension funds — administers tax-free savings programs, reports on state finance and often advocates for certain financial politics. Overseeing over 300 employees, they can serve a maximum of two four-year terms.
- Republican Party: Stacy Garrity (incumbent)
- Democratic Party: Erin McClelland
- Constitution Party: Troy Bowman
- Forward Party: Chris Foster
- Libertarian Party: Nickolas Ciesielski
Pennsylvania state Senate
The state Senate has 50 total members serving four-year terms. With 28 Republicans and 22 Democrats in office, Democrats are hoping to flip enough seats to bring the parties to at least a tie; if they hold their majority in the House, that victory would hand them a “trifecta” of control in both legislative chambers and the governor’s office.
That power struggle isn’t generally set to go down in the city, where Democrats enjoy an established incumbency. Most will not face a Republican challenger.
Senate terms are staggered, with 25 seats up for election every two years — meaning, depending on your district (which you can find here), you may not see an option to vote for a state senator on the ballot. Those off-cycle seats in Philadelphia are Districts 4 and 8 this season.
Here are the rest who will be up for a vote:
Pennsylvania state House
The lower chamber of the state’s General Assembly has 203 seats. Members serve two-year terms, and all are up for election this year. If you’re not sure which House district you’re in, check here.
With Democrats holding a slim one-seat majority, multiple races throughout the state are heating up. But, as with the state Senate, Philadelphia is not home to those battleground districts; many Democratic incumbents in its 26 House seats are running unopposed.
Getting your vote in
All Pennsylvanians have until Monday, Oct. 21 to register to vote. You can double-check your voter registration status online.
Applications for a mail or absentee ballot will be accepted until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. Those ballots can be submitted early, but need to be received by the county Board of Elections by 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted. Absentee ballots can be sent via mail, dropped off at a county drop-box location or given directly to Philadelphia’s Board of Elections office.
Information about polling locations on Election Day is available online.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.