Bomb threats disrupted what was otherwise relatively smooth voting on Election Day

This story originally appeared on NPR.

Bomb threats that U.S. officials linked to Russian email domains disrupted what was generally a smooth voting experience across America on Election Day.

There have not been the same disruptions at vote-counting facilities as in 2020, when supporters of then-President Donald Trump falsely claimed the election had been stolen.

On Tuesday afternoon, Trump baselessly warned about “cheating” in Philadelphia, but those claims essentially halted when polls closed and results started being reported. Trump won Pennsylvania and the presidency, according to race calls by The Associated Press.

The bomb threats — which were directed at numerous polling places in swing states such as Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania — briefly affected voting as sites were evacuated, and some poll hours were extended by courts as a result.

Bomb threats were frequently part of the pre-election practice scenarios that voting officials worked through to prepare for this election, said Cait Conley, who oversees election security efforts within the Department of Homeland Security’s cyber agency.

“We were able to see [voting officials] overcome these disruptions to ensure that voters had access to cast their ballots,” Conley said Tuesday. “And I think that’s a tribute to the preparedness and the professionalism of election officials.”

U.S. intelligence officials said the threats appeared to originate from Russian email domains, though it was not clear whether the threats originated with Russia.

Intelligence officials had previously said they were “observing foreign adversaries, particularly Russia, conducting additional influence operations intended to undermine public confidence in the integrity of U.S. elections and stoke divisions among Americans.”

“Election officials are natural emergency managers,” Chris Krebs, who previously led the DHS cyber agency, told Morning Edition on Wednesday. “They know how to deal with things that pop up and create adversity.”

In general, Krebs said “it was by all accounts a safe and secure election.”