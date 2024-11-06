What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

While NBC’s final polling as of Nov. 2 shows that Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is ahead of Donald Trump with young voters 57% to 41% and female voters by the same margin, there is still a sizable number of first-time female voters casting their ballots Republican today.

According to Pew Research Center polls released on April 9, 2024, 51% of female voters tilt Democratic; about two-thirds of all voters aged 18-24 lean Democratic. However, 44% of women and 34% of voters under 25 support the GOP. From issues of border control to sex education, WHYY News talked to young women showing up at the polls to mark their support for Republican values.

For Rutgers University sophomore Victoria Sorbat, her vote boils down to the issue of “personal choice.” Sorbat, a native of Bucks County, Pa., was raised in a conservative Christian household in which family values and “trust in God” were emphasized.

“[Republicans] are a party of choice,” she said, explaining that she first became invested in the GOP in 2020 because of their views on a person’s autonomy to not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Sorbat, her decision to not receive the vaccine also impacted her education.

“I had an issue with registering for classes… because I didn’t have the vaccine,” she said.

Until April 2024, Rutgers mandated that all students be vaccinated against COVID-19, barring religious and medical exemptions.

“I sent [Rutgers] my religious exemption, and they reviewed it and sent it back to me,” she said. “I had to quote [the Bible], like… my body, like my choice. My body, my temple.”

However, vaccination is not the only topic that Sorbat believes people should have the freedom to decide on. Unlike the GOP platform, which maintains a pro-life stance, Sorbat thinks that women should have the right to choose whether or not they want an abortion.

“Like I said…my body’s my temple. I feel like that is very concrete. I do agree with pro-choice on abortion,” said Sorbat.

Similar to Sorbat, Villanova University sophomore Brianna Mollova from East Stroudsburg, Pa., and is registered to vote as a Republican, but still wavers about what party she will support in the Presidential election.

“I focus more on the policies of the party, rather than current politics,” Mollova said. “What [the GOP does] now is not something I fully support as much as, like, the original Republican ideals that they had presented.”