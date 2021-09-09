Pew Center grants $10.2 million for digital and diversity efforts

The Pew Center for Arts and Heritage will distribute $10.2 million in arts grants over the next fiscal year. Thirty organizations in the Philadelphia region will receive grants ranging from $120,000 to $480,000, much of it targeted for pandemic relief, as well as strengthening internal diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

The Pew’s annual round of funding also includes 12 fellowship grants to individual artists, each receiving $75,000 in unrestricted funds. The full list of recipients can be found on the Pew website.

As many cultural institutions were forced to make their content available online during the coronavirus pandemic, some realized digital programming could be a sustainable expansion of their mission. The Barnes Foundation, for example, started offering online arts classes in 2020 out of necessity, and saw it become a significant source of revenue.

“We’ve had 4,000 students enrolled from 42 states and eight countries,” said Will Cary, the chief of business strategy analytics at the Barnes. “We’ve been able to quadruple the number of scholarships that we’ve been able to offer. So the growth of the revenue stream actually helps us expand access to these offerings to a much broader and more diverse audience.”

The Pew Center has granted the Barnes Foundation $480,000, enabling it to hire a director of research and evaluation for its online programming and develop more robust online education products.