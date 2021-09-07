Fringe Festival turns 25, spawns its own mini-festival

Nick Stuccio remembers nightlife in Philadelphia 25 years ago was abysmal. That’s one of the reasons he was able to launch the first Fringe Festival in 1997 with very little resources or experience: it was needed, by both artists and audiences.

“It was the right idea at the right time,” he said. “If we did it today: it’s a much more dense, rich community of artists, art thinkers, and audiences — a sort of competitive landscape. It would be much harder today than it was 25 years ago.”

At 25 years old, the Fringe Festival has become more adept at presenting highly complicated works and finding audiences to see them. But despite its well-established position in the Philadelphia art calendar and its permanent building on the Delaware River waterfront, Stuccio bristles at the idea of becoming “mature.”

“The kind of artists we were interested in 25 years ago has not changed at all,” said Stuccio. “The difference is we’re much better at being able to talk about that artist, being able to present that artist.”

Over the course of Philly Fringe Festival’s decades of presenting alternative theater, it was inevitable that alternatives to the alternative would emerge, such as the parallel Free Fringe, which arrived in 2019 outside of the main festival, offering performances at no cost to either the audience or its registered artists.

This year a mini-festival has been created within the Fringe Festival.

The Cannonball Festival is an independently organized group of performances that will share a space and resources, operating within the Fringe. It will feature 100 performances of 28 original shows, all in the Maas building on Randolph Street in Olde Kensington.

“We describe it as a satellite festival of the Philly Fringe,” said Ben Grinberg, a founding member of Almanac Dance Circus Theatre, and a co-producer of Cannonball. “We’re offering this co-production model to artists of all disciplines: we have film, music, theater, dance, and circus. Hopefully we’re cutting costs for artists and doing something where there’s going to be a lot of energy concentrated in one spot, so we can make a splash.”

Hence the splashy name: Cannonball.