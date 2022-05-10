There were limited live events a year ago after a completely virtual 2020 Welcome America. This year, DelBene said at least 30 museums would open their doors for the free museum series, and there will be performances at a special festival honoring Latin music and dance.

Pianist Emiliano Messiez calls New York home, but his work locally with the Argentine Tango School in Philadelphia has made him feel honored to be part of what he calls “an important celebration.”

“We’re going to perform tango music,” Messiez said. “Argentine Tango is not represented everywhere, [so] I’m just looking forward for people to be listening to new music.”

The event will kick off with a massive celebration of Juneteenth at the African American Museum in Philadelphia. Nina Ball, director of programming at the museum said this is the second year they have collaborated with Welcome America. The museum will offer activities for children, families, and older and younger adults.

“Juneteenth is something very important to the museum,” Ball said. The Juneteenth event will also feature a U.S. Color Guard re-enactment of when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

“Some people celebrate, some people commemorate,” Ball explained, “but we want to hold a space for everyone.”