“Every single one.” The William Way LGBT Community Center will publicly mourn everyone who has ever died from AIDS in Philadelphia.

A decade ago, Chris Bartlett began to document every person who died of AIDS in Philadelphia since the disease began ravaging the gay community in the 1980s.

The immune disease had a strong stigma associated with it. Friends and family could be reluctant to share the cause of death, even in official documents. Bartlett wanted to memorialize everyone who died, but discovered it was a challenge just to identify them.

“In early years, often AIDS wasn’t even identified as the cause of death. People used euphemisms: either forms of cancer or they didn’t name the cause of death,” he said. “There was a lot of loss that was not associated with the epidemic.”

Bartlett, the director of the William Way LGBT Community Center, co-founded an online database of people lost to AIDS. Some entries have detailed descriptions of the deceased with photos. Other entries are just a name with no other information, waiting for someone to remember them by adding details about their life.

Bartlett said he learns many names of the deceased by word of mouth. When public records and published obituaries do not reliably state a true cause of death, people who died from AIDS can still be remembered by those who knew them.