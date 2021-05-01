Biden celebrates trains in Philly, and Pa. crosses its fingers for infrastructure funds

Few politicians are more associated with Amtrak than Joe Biden. And for Biden’s speech in Philadelphia Thursday, he made sure people didn’t forget it. He spoke on the tracks in the 30th Street Station rail yard, surrounded by train cars.

Biden hasn’t spent much time at this particular station. He mainly came here by accident, he said, when he fell asleep on the train after late sessions and missed his Delaware stop.

But he has a lot of big infrastructure promises for Pennsylvania — and he said Friday, they’re based on his firm belief that trains are one of the best ways to cut greenhouse gas emissions, while serving as a way to provide some jobs, and facilitate others by offering more convenient paths to cities currently underserved by public transit.

“We have a huge opportunity to provide fast, safe, reliable transportation” in this country,” he said, adding that when it comes to widespread high-speed rail, “we’re way behind the rest of the world right now.”

The visit is part of a countrywide tour marking Biden’s first 100 days in office. At the center of it is his administration’s proposal to invest heavily in fixing and building new infrastructure, developing green technology, and integrating it into American life.