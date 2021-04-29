Biden’s first 100 days and his American Families Plan

President Biden addressed a joint session of Congress Wednesday night, 99 days into his term. This hour, we discuss what the 46th president and what his administration have accomplished, how closely he has kept his campaign promises and what policy priorities remain. We’ll talk about the White House work on COVID, the economy, infrastructure, climate and racial justice. And we’ll look at the remaining challenges the White House faces to pass their agenda with a deeply divided nation and slim majorities in Congress. Joining us is Democratic strategist MARK NEVINS, and HuffPost Washington Bureau Chief AMANDA TERKEL. But first, we’ll hear about the President’s newly unveiled $1.8 billion American Families Plan, which include funding for education access, childcare and family leave from POLITICO’s MEGAN CASSELLA.