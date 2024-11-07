Watch live: Biden to deliver remarks following Trump’s win
Today's speech marks his first appearance on camera in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s decisive victory over Kamala Harris.
President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks to the nation in what will be his first appearance on camera in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s decisive victory over Kamala Harris.
Control over the U.S. House of Representatives hangs in the balance, teetering between a Republican or Democratic majority with dozens of races left to be called. The Republicans won control of the U.S. Senate early Wednesday.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.