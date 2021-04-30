Roller skate under a hula-hoop canopy at Dilworth Park

The rink offers hour-long sessions to the public Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. There will be 15-minute buffers between each session.

Given the growing popularity of the nostalgic pastime and the strength of Philly’s homegrown skate scene, CCD recommends booking tickets in advance, though there may be limited ticket sales available in person.

The price is $10 for adults and $8 for children 10 and younger. Roller skate rental is $5. On Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the rink hosts Matinee Skate, where the admission is reduced by $5 for all guests.