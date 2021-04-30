Roller skate under a hula-hoop canopy at Dilworth Park

The Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink at Dilworth Plaza welcomed its first skaters on April 30, 2021. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Philly’s got a new roller skating spot.

Center City District, Friday, opened Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink at Dilworth Park on the west side of City Hall.

The rink sports a retro-inspired design with a checkerboard floor and market lights, a colorful installation of overhead hula-hoops designed and fabricated by Philadelphia’s Lucky Dog Studio. It will stay open through June 27.

The rink offers hour-long sessions to the public Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. There will be 15-minute buffers between each session.

Given the growing popularity of the nostalgic pastime and the strength of Philly’s homegrown skate scene, CCD recommends booking tickets in advance, though there may be limited ticket sales available in person.

The price is $10 for adults and $8 for children 10 and younger. Roller skate rental is $5. On Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the rink hosts Matinee Skate, where the admission is reduced by $5 for all guests.

The rink will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, including mask requirements, a reduced capacity, and enhanced cleaning protocols.

Sections of Dilworth Park’s interactive fountain remain active on either side of the roller rink.

All programs are weather permitting and subject to change.

