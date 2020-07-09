Cohen Thompson learned to roller skate when he was four years old and he’s been on wheels ever since.

The 33-year-old surgical assistant doesn’t keep his viral moves to himself — for 15 years, he’s taught kids and adults how to spin and go backwards on skates.

Now he is rolling into his next adventure: working with the city to transform a neglected West Philly park — Granahan Playground and Skatepark — into a $750,000 home for his own Skate University.

Thompson founded Skate University in 2009 with the idea that anyone can be a “student of skating.”

Through the organization, the West Philly native has taught kids and adults how to skate all over the city, from Fishtown to his own neighborhood. “I don’t believe that kids should have to pay to have fun,” he said. But his philosophy goes beyond play. “Skating matures your characteristics, it helps with leadership, it opens you up more to try new things,” Thompson said.

For Thompson, skating is a stress-reliever. He has an intense job that often is directly tied to life and death. “It’s like so much is weighing on your shoulders. That one moment that you get, between you, the music and the skates, it frees you up,” he said.

Granahan Playground and Skatepark became Thompson’s go-to spot after many other roller rinks closed. While the city facility at 6500 Callowhill was open, it was far from ideal.

“The playground was, like, terrible,” Thompson said. People were using the roller rink to walk their dogs and would leave feces behind, he recounted. There was graffiti everywhere, unlevel concrete. “It just looked like a ghost town.”

But Thompson was determined to make the space work for the neighborhood — and his skating. So, he used his own money to fix up some parts of the park, specifically the pavement.

“I used $1,200 of my own dollars to smooth the concrete out,” he said. But that’s not where his work stopped. He cleaned up the city rec center as well. Money for small upgrades and community support immediately transformed the space and made it more usable to residents, he said, even if the park needed more investment from City Hall.

“We really didn’t get any backing from the city until after we basically just showed them what we could do,” Thompson said.

Thompson had tried to get in touch with City Councilmember Curtis Jones for months. Then, while driving around the neighborhood on his birthday in June, he spotted him at Rose Playground, distributing food boxes to residents. Thompson immediately made a U-turn.

“I said ‘Hey, good brother, how you doing? You mind if I talk to you for a second?’” Thompson said. “We automatically hit it off.”

Councilmember Jones was impressed with Thompson’s approach.

“He came over to me and politely asked if I had a minute. Usually when people come up to me, it’s a problem,” Concilmember Jones said. Thompson’s positive energy resonated with him. “His enthusiasm was contagious,” the councilmember said.

The two met at Granahan Park a few days later to discuss Thompson’s ideas. The disrepair was clear to the Councilmember, but Thompson didn’t focus on the problems of the park. Instead, shared his vision and described the efforts he had already put in, including using his own money to make repairs.

“It’s easier to ask for forgiveness than for permission,” Thompson said. “If I had asked permission to smooth the ground, I probably wouldn’t get an answer to November. I did it because I didn’t want anybody to trip or anything.”

While Councilmember Jones was upset to find out that Thompson hadn’t gone through the proper channels, he didn’t let the DIY approach get into the way of progress.

Jones recalled telling Thompson, “‘You put your money into programming. My job is to do capital. Your job is to, like, organize. You do your job and I’ll do my job and let’s meet in the middle’.”