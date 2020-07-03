Philly to open spray grounds as COVID complicates city’s response to dangerous heat

Indeed, finding an open public pool near you this summer will be impossible since they’re closed for the season. Next Monday, as an alternative, the city is opening 91 spray grounds across the city and distributing “cooling kits” including umbrellas, tents, cooling rags and misting fans for use by people on the city’s 100 Playstreets.

But one critical question remains unresolved: Where can Ortiz, and the thousands of other Philadelphians who are vulnerable to the heat and living without AC, go to escape extreme heat?

Abernathy said the city is working on an answer.

“We are currently in the process of determining how we can safely open facilities, such as libraries and PCA [Philadelphia Corporation for Aging ] senior centers during those heat events,” he said Thursday.

Abernathy acknowledged the urgency of the situation and said that the city would be ready to provide information when heat emergency strikes.

“We will be providing specific details when we are closer to a potential heat health emergency,” he said. “We will, however, make sure that those in need, that need to go somewhere, have somewhere to go.”

‘Like turkeys in the oven’

Aida Ortiz, a 61-year-old living by herself in Upper Kensington, said she didn’t know of any programs to help her deal with the heat, or air conditioning costs. She doesn’t have an air conditioner unit at her house because she can’t afford it.

“It’s too much electricity and I’m by myself,” said Ortiz, who suffers from high blood pressure.

Evelyn Cancel didn’t know of them either. She’s a single mother and said she usually takes her kids to the beach when it’s too hot. Not this year, she said.

“How are we with the heat? Like turkeys in the oven, cooking ourselves!” she said in Spanish. “I need like two more air conditioners. I’m getting by with a small one for my kids that sounds clack-clack-clack. But that’s what I got.”

But in the meantime the city figures out a complete heat emergency plan, Abernathy said every resident and family should make a plan of what to do in case of heat waves.

“Don’t wait for the heat waves to figure out what to do, make a plan now,” he told residents.

Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said heat can be very dangerous for elderly people, people with chronic medical conditions, including those with psychiatric or developmental disabilities, and people who live alone — about 36% of all people age 60 and over live alone in the city, according to PCA.

“More people die from heat, as a risk, than from all other natural disasters combined. More people die from heat waves than hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes or floods,” Farley said.

Heat disproportionally affects low-income populations. In Philadelphia, poorer neighborhoods like Ortiz’ Hunting Park in North Philadelphia, Point Breeze in South Philadelphia, and parts of Haddington and Cobbs Creek in West Philadelphia, can be more than 22°F hotter than other areas of the city. Those areas have higher rates of asthma and other health conditions, and less access to trees, air conditioners and private cooling centers.

Experts say groups at higher risk of illnesses and death associated with extreme heat are very similar to the groups that are at high risk for poor outcomes with COVID-19. And so Farley said there is a risk in having those people together in one space, such as a cooling center.