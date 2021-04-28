Franklin Institute to ‘reimagine’ itself for its bicentennial

As it gets ready to turn 200 years old, the Franklin Institute is reinventing itself. The science museum on the Parkway in Philadelphia, celebrating its bicentennial in 2024, has received a $1 million gift from Bank of America to transform and update its exhibitions.

The million dollar gift will go toward replacing some of the Franklin’s current exhibits with new exhibits about things like artificial intelligence and “human 2.0” – or biological augmentation. The new exhibits will be flexible, designed to change as the science changes.

“Relevance is going to be key,” said CEO Larry Dubinski. “Technology is changing and the institute’s exhibits are going to adapt and be able to get the science out in front of visitors faster.”

The details are still being worked out as to what the new exhibitions will be, and which of the old exhibitions will be replaced, but Dubinski wants at least a few new elements in place for the Franklin’s bicentennial, three years from now.