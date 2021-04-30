When the American Bible Society first planned, about six years ago, to put its Faith and Liberty Discovery Center at 5th and Market Streets, it realized what it meant to be located across the street from Independence Mall. The new museum about the religious roots of the nation triangulates itself in relation to the founding documents of American democracy.

In the lobby, a sculpture of three pillars spiraling around themselves extends from floor to ceiling, and beyond, pushing through the roof to become a literal beacon of light atop the building. The three pillars are “Liberty,” facing the direction of the Declaration of Independence in Independence Hall; “Justice,” facing the direction of the U.S. Constitution at the Constitution Center; and “Faith,” facing the Bible at the entrance to the Center’s own galleries.

The Center positions the Bible among those founding documents of America.

“These three documents coming together help to create a moral grammar for our country,” said the Center’s executive director Patrick Murdock. “There’s an important part of the American story there. It’s not the whole story. This is a complicated story.”

The story told throughout the Center’s six, technologically sophisticated galleries begins and ends with William Penn, the Quaker who fled religious persecution in England. He arrived in Leni Lenape native land, what is now Philadelphia, with the revolutionary idea that government should not dictate how its citizens can worship.

Part of the exhibition features Penn’s personal Bible, but the thrust of the museum experience is interacting with technology, rather than with artifacts. The “Liberty” gallery is a forest of 22 large touchscreens, allowing visitors to scroll through the lives of 22 “changemakers” – people who professed strong ties to their religious faith and had a significant impact on American history.

The list includes Sojourner Truth, the abolitionist and Black women’s rights advocate; social worker Jane Addams; labor leader César Chávez; Jewish educator and philanthropist Rebecca Gratz; James Cash Penney, founder of the JCPenney retail franchise who became a born-again Christian in his 50s; and the Beecher family, five generations of politicians, writers, and Presbyterian clergy.