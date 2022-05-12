Visit Philadelphia names 1st Black woman as president/CEO

To be sure, tourism is big business in Philadelphia, generating $12 billion in 2019 and accounting for more than 105,000 jobs, according to the latest figures available.

But it is not without challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely hurt the industry and out-of-control gun violence that has devastated the city and damaged its image and brand.

“I think we have to be part of the solution. I think a lot of times in our industry, what we might call quality of life issues do impact what we do every day,” said Val in an interview with The Philadelphia Tribune. “What has to change now is that hospitality in general, not just Visit Philadelphia, has to be part of that solution. Nothing can be done in Philadelphia unless it’s clean and safe.”

Val’s supporters said she is up for the challenge.

“She’s been a part of the hospitality and tourism industry in Philadelphia for her entire career,” said Alison Grove, principal of Grimm & Grove Communications, based in the city. “She’s seen it through a lot, including 911 and COVID and the ups and downs of our city. I think she is really well-known and well-trusted by all of the various tourism and hospitality organizations. That’s going to be one of the keys in getting the industry back on its feet, getting everyone to work together.”

Grove, whose firm works extensively in tourism, has known and worked with Val for about 20 years, in several capacities on some of the city’s biggest tourism projects: the Republican National Convention in 2000; Pope Francis’ visit in 2015; the Democratic National Convention in 2016; and the National Football League Draft in 2017.

Edward G. Rendell, former two-term governor of Pennsylvania and mayor of Philadelphia, said Val was the best person for the job.

“She knows the job well and can hit the ground running. Head over heels it’s Angela Val. No question about it. I have real confidence in her,” Rendell said. “This is a good thing for Philadelphia. She will do a good job promoting the city.”

It was Rendell who sought out Val to oversee operations at the DNC, when he was national chairman of the convention committee in 2016.

“We needed someone to be chief operating officer. I reached out to Angela because I thought highly of her and persuaded her to come on as No. 2,” Rendell said. “She just did a tremendous job. She was the reason we were so successful. The convention didn’t elect Hilary Clinton president, but as a convention it was wonderfully run with no major slip-ups. We achieved all of our goals and Angela was spectacular at what she did.”

Mayor Jim Kenney said Val is a terrific choice to succeed Jeff Guaracino as Visit Philadelphia’s president and CEO. Guaracino, 48, died Dec, 28, 2021, after a fight with cancer.

“With her deep knowledge of the tourism industry and extensive experience promoting our great city,” Kenney said. “I know she will continue to build upon his legacy of innovation and inclusiveness. Having worked closely with Angela in her roles at the 2016 DNC Host Committee, PHLCVB and Ready.Set.Philly! I’ve seen her passion for Philadelphia firsthand.”