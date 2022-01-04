City to honor Visit Philly’s Jeff Guaracino on the day of his funeral

By the nature of his work in tourism and his personality (“Just bigger than life,” said City Representative Sheila Hess), Guaracino had relationships with many people, but kept news of his illness from most of them. Calabria was one of the few with whom Guaracino shared his cancer journey, sometimes accompanying him to doctor’s visits and treatment sessions.

“He just didn’t want to burden everybody with his illness. He also wanted to work until the last minute,” she said. “I was with him at a lot of doctors appointments, and every time a doctor came in to talk to him about his condition, his first question was always, ‘When can I go back to work?’ He loved what he did. He loved the city. He wanted to give so much to the city. That was always top of mind for him.”

Professionally, Guaracino will be remembered for his groundbreaking marketing work targeting specific demographics, in particular the LGBTQ and Black communities, that have made Philadelphia a model for the tourism industry.

Personally, Guaracino will be remembered by many as a dear friend.

“His sudden passing just devastated everyone, to know that he is no longer with us,” said Hess, who met Guaracino professionally as the city representative, but it quickly grew into a friendship. “But guess what? He will always be with us. Jeff Guaracino will be a living legend within the city of Philadelphia.”

Hess said there has been some discussion among people who knew Guaracino well to create a permanent memorial to him, but it is too soon to imagine what form that might take.

“So many people have reached out that want to do something to continue the memorial for Jeff. Things have not been solidified,” she said. “He was involved in so many different boards and organizations, between Visit Philadelphia and his own staff, but also the hoteliers, the restaurateurs — everybody wanted to do something for Jeff. We’re waiting to see what we can do collectively. Conversations have begun, but nothing has been confirmed yet.”