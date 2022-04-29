Philly Area Museums Educate, Entertain and Inspire
Next on You Oughta Know, we’re checking out unique museums around the region. Visit the Museum of Illusions, where seeing isn’t believing. Get your glow on at the Neon Museum. Marvel at music-making memorabilia at Delaware’s Johnson Victrola Museum and all-things aviation at the Air Mobility Command Museum. Enjoy art for all ages at Brandywine River Museum of Art and moments of reflection at the National Liberty Museum. Get a taste of the world’s first pizza museum.