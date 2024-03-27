From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Black women like Rosa Parks and Harriet Tubman have rightfully earned their places in classrooms, books and cultural discussion. Yet it’s important to recognize that their contributions are part of a broader tapestry; countless other historic figures have also left lasting legacies.

For that reason, to celebrate both Black History Month in February and Women’s History Month in March, the Delaware Art Museum is showcasing a couple of installations featuring well-known African American leaders, all created by Black women artists, and illustrating the essence of womanhood.

Curated by Elizabeth Humphrey, “There Is a Woman in Every Color: Black Women in Art”’ draws inspiration from artist Elizabeth Catlett’s work, offering a unique perspective on Black womanhood.

Specializing in the early 1900s, the artist explains the underrepresentation of Black and brown individuals, fostering a sense of disconnect.

“My interest in this project actually kind of began from my experiences of feeling like an outsider in museums and art classes I took and the difficulty I found in finding my community stories,” she said. “I started speaking with students who felt unwelcome in museum spaces because they didn’t see themselves on the wall.”

Humphrey created the collection after being inspired by a deficiency in Black visibility.

“When I was conducting research, less than 1% of the permanent collection was focused on or included Black women representation,” she said. “It is something to consider, but that kind of gap or imbalance is not unique to the museum. It is an issue that a lot of mainstream public institutions are having to reckon with.”