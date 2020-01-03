Philly Loves Bowie opens with exhibition of fan and fine art

Listen 1:34
Bowie inspired art by school children is and will hang above a creative corner where visitors can create their own Bowie artworks. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Bowie inspired art by school children is and will hang above a creative corner where visitors can create their own Bowie artworks. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Philly Loves Bowie week begins Friday, and it’s the fourth annual celebration of the late David Bowie and his connection to Philadelphia.

The National Liberty Museum in Old City — known for glass art and patriotic exhibitions about American heroism — houses the centerpiece exhibition of Bowie fan and fine art.

Bernard DelaCruz’s ‘Bowie On Vinyl,’ hangs at the entrance to the We Can Be Heroes exhibit at the Liberty Museum. The mixed media piece uses paint and fragments of vinyl records. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

How is that a fitting place for a tribute to a British pop star?

“He was a risk-taker,” said co-curator Meegan Coll, the museum’s director of glass. “That’s what a lot of heroes did in this museum. They take risks. He fits right in with our mission.”

Coll is both curator and fan: She sports an Aladdin Sane lightning bolt tattoo on her right forearm. She also contributed her own piece of fan art to the show, an acrylic Bowie portrait.

Curator Jocelyn Beaucher places Morgan Peterson’s glass sculpture, ‘Ziggy Stardust Modern Day Fabergé’ part of the We Can Be Heroes exhibit at the Liberty Museum. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

“We Can Be Heroes” features 62 original pieces of art. Some are in more traditional media — like glass, painting and collage — while others range in materials from neon lights to sugar cookies to spray-paint and even a piece of two-by-four lumber.

Many of the 47 artists in the show are clearly fans. There are graphite drawings and portrait paintings paying tribute to Bowie’s many personas: Ziggy Stardust, the Thin White Duke, the Goblin King (from the movie “Labyrinth”) and Lazarus from his final album “Blackstar.”

‘Bowie Forever’ by Annabel Perrigueur incorporates pieces of beer cans. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Several pieces are faithful to Bowie’s countenance down to his strangely dramatic eye color: he had one blue and one brown.

“David Bowie’s lyrics about alienation and androgyny always brought me comfort and helped me feel normal,” said artist Jennifer Kindt in the statement accompanying her 3D paper collage. “’We Can Be Heroes’ encapsulates this feeling of hope and reminds me [that] we’re not alone.”

Not all the works are fan tributes. One of America’s prominent neon artists, James Akers, submitted two works, both chaotic jumbles of twisted, glowing tubing and wires.

James Akers created two neon sculptures for the show. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Akers’ “Tumbleweed” is a massive knot of neon. It dominates its corner of gallery with its pale blue light.

“I find myself sitting at home in my small, live-in bedroom in Brooklyn. In the corner, on the table, sits a mass of neon tangles filling the room with blue light,” wrote Akers in his statement. “Tumbleweed is influenced by the desire to see new things and travel, while the color is inspired by David Bowie’s song, Sound and Vision, where he sings, ‘Blue, blue, electric blue. That’s the color of my room.’“

Painter Heather Diacont Rinehart re-created the album cover of Bowie’s 1977 “Low,” rearranging the letters to read “Owl” and replacing Bowie’s profile with that of a barn owl.

Heather Diacont Rinehart, alludes to the Bowie album ‘Low’ with her portrait of a barn owl, ‘Tyto Alba.’ (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Her work leverages Bowie’s imagery toward her own environmental concerns about how owls are often unintentionally killed by rat poison.

“Most of this is a reflection of David Bowie, or what people saw him to be,” said co-curator Jocelyn Boucher. “Hers had its own grounding, and is different from most of the other art.”

Boucher and Coll took this opportunity to curate for Philly Bowie Week in part to stretch the capacity of the gallery, which normally focuses exclusively on glass. While there are many different kinds of art on display – including children’s art – the highlights are the glass pieces. The first thing a visitor encounters is a three-foot etched glass egg with Bowie’s Aladdin Sane image.

‘The Soul,’ a glass sculpture by Jacqueline Botquelen refers to Bowie’s last album, ‘Blackstar.’ (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Jacqueline Botquelen’s “The Soul” is a life-size bust of Bowie as the blindfolded Lazarus, as seen in the epic music video for “Blackstar,” made during his final bout with cancer.

Appearing almost like a death mask, his pained mouth and straining neck are made with the pâte de verre glass technique, giving it a rough, sandy texture that glistened like glitter.

Five hand-painted sugar cookies made Jennifer Roach and titled ‘Edible Rebel,’ pay tribute to David Bowie’s characters. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

“I love this piece because it shows him sort of vulnerable,” said Coll. “Not the Ziggy Stardust that we saw in the beginning, but this real man. In the end, he’s like one of us.”

After Philly Bowie Week ends, “We Can Be Heroes” will remain on view until March. All the pieces are for sale, proceeds to be donated to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

You may also like

About Peter Crimmins

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate