From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The New Jersey State Museum is offering visitors an opportunity to view what life was like in the Garden State at the dawn of the 20th century.

Museum Curator Nick Ciotola says the “Discovering Grant Castner” exhibit tells the story of a young man with a keen eye who became fascinated by the new medium of photography at the end of the 19th century and dedicated his life to taking photos of a rapidly changing state from the 1890s to the 1920s.

“That’s the period where New Jersey transforms from its Garden State past into a modern, urbanized industrial metropolis, and Grant Castner took photos of that process,” Ciotola said.

He said some of Castner’s photos recorded the period when horses were being replaced by gas-propelled machines.